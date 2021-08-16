After a year away, the stars return to Caldwell.
The Caldwell Night Rodeo, which bills itself as the rodeo “where the cowboys are the stars,” begins at D&B Arena tonight, the first Caldwell Night Rodeo since 2019.
The annual event took a year off last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving fans without one of the Top 20 rodeos in the country and one of the Top 5 outdoor rodeos.
Tickets for every night Tuesday-Saturday are currently on sale at the CNR website.
A PRCA spokesperson confirmed to the Idaho Press on Monday that currently there are no restrictions to crowd size besides the limit set by the fire marshal. The spokesperson added that the situation is fluid, however, and the Caldwell Night Rodeo reserves the right to change that, if it sees fit. Facemasks will be encouraged but not required. The PRCA does not set any restrictions for guidelines in the arena, leaving that decision to the individual rodeos to set their protocols based on local and state recommendations.
Nearly 800 cowboys and cowgirls are expected to compete in eight different events, with women’s breakaway roping being added to the list of competitions this year. There are currently 122 women signed up to compete in that event.
Even though the last Caldwell Night Rodeo was two years ago, several of the winners from 2019 are back to defend their titles.
Bareback rider Kaycee Feild steer wrestler Aaron Vosler, saddle bronc rider Mitch Pollock, tie down roper Tuf Cooper, barrel racer Dona Kay Rule and bull rider Ruger Piva each return to defend their titles. Additionally, Jr. Dees, one half of the team roping champion duo from 2019 returns, but his partner from that event, Lane Siggins is not.
Vosler was the co-champion in steer wrestling in 2019, but Kodie Jang, who he finished tied with, is not. All-around champion Riley Richard Warren is not listed among the cowboys listed on the sheet given to the Idaho Press.
Individual performance dates for the cowboys and the cowgirls had not been announced as of press time Monday evening.
Several No. 1-ranked cowboys in the world are also scheduled to compete in Caldwell, with bull rider Sage Kimzey and steer wrestler Cole Patterson being the only two who are not listed as competitors this week. Stetson Wright, one of the six members of his family from Miford, Utah, to be competing in Caldwell this week, is currently the No. 1 overall cowboy in the world.
Each night of the rodeo leading up to Saturday’s finals round will have a theme. Tonight, first responders will be honored, Wednesday is Man Up Crusade Night which is aimed to combat domestic violence, Thursday is Power of Pink Night for breast cancer awareness and Friday is Patriot Night.