Here are the final results of the Caldwell Night Rodeo.

Bareback Riding: (final round) 1, Tim O’Connell, Zwingle, Iwoa, 89.5 points on Powder River Rodeo’s Two Buck Chuck, $1,650. 2, Cole Reiner, Buffalo, Wyo., 87, $1,250. 3, Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn., 86, $900. 4, Keenan Reed Hayes, Hayden, Colo., 82.5, $600. 5, R.C. Landingham, Hat Creek, Calif., 82.5, $350. 6, Jacob Raine, Mount Pleasant, Tenn., 82, $250. (total on two) 1, O’Connell, 170.5, $2,916. 2, Rocker Shane Steiner, Weatherford, Texas, 169.5, $2,236. 3, Aus, 167, $1,652. 4, Reiner, 170.5, $1,069. 5, Landingham, 165, $680. 6, Hayes, 164.5, $486. 7, Raine, 154.5, $389. (on one) 8, Dean Thompson, Altamont, Utah, 86, $292.

