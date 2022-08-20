Here are the final results of the Caldwell Night Rodeo.
Bareback Riding: (final round) 1, Tim O’Connell, Zwingle, Iwoa, 89.5 points on Powder River Rodeo’s Two Buck Chuck, $1,650. 2, Cole Reiner, Buffalo, Wyo., 87, $1,250. 3, Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn., 86, $900. 4, Keenan Reed Hayes, Hayden, Colo., 82.5, $600. 5, R.C. Landingham, Hat Creek, Calif., 82.5, $350. 6, Jacob Raine, Mount Pleasant, Tenn., 82, $250. (total on two) 1, O’Connell, 170.5, $2,916. 2, Rocker Shane Steiner, Weatherford, Texas, 169.5, $2,236. 3, Aus, 167, $1,652. 4, Reiner, 170.5, $1,069. 5, Landingham, 165, $680. 6, Hayes, 164.5, $486. 7, Raine, 154.5, $389. (on one) 8, Dean Thompson, Altamont, Utah, 86, $292.
Steer Wrestling: (final round) 1, Cameron Morman, Glen Ullin, N.D., 4.3 seconds, $1,436. 2, (tie) Dirk Tavenner, Rigby, Idaho; Ty Allred, Tooele, Utah; and Riley Duvall, Checotah, Okla.,; 4.6 and $941 each. 5, (tie) Travis Munro, Townsville, Australia and Tanner Brunner, Ramona, Kan., 4.8, $347. (total on three) 1, Brunner, 13.0, $5,449. 2, Duvall, 13.4, $4,736. 3, Morman, 13.6, $4,628. 4, Allred, 13.8, $3,317. 5, Tavenner, 14.0, $2,606. 6, Munro, 14.1, $1,185. 7, Remey Parrott, Mamou, La., 14.1, $1,185. 8, Will Lummus, Byhallia, Miss., 14.1, $1,185.
Team Roping: (final round) 1, Jr. Dees, Aurora, S.D., and Levi Lord, Sturgis, S.D., 6.1. 2, Cory Kidd V, Statesville, N.C., and Lane Mitchell, Bolivar, Tenn., 6.2, $960. 3, Jeff Flenniken, Caldwell, Idaho and Jake Minor, Ellensburg, Wash., 6.5, $760. 4, Clayton Hansen, Weiser, Idaho and Chase Hansen, homedale, Idaho, 7.9, $560. 5, Tyler Wade, Terrell, Texas, and Trey Yates, Pueblo, Colo., 8.3, $360. (total on three) 1, Dees and Lord, 17.8, $4,980. 2, Wade and Yates, 18.1, $4,330. 3, Kidd and Mitchell, 19.8, $3,681. 4, (tie) Hansen and Hansen; and Bryan Reay, Adrian, Ore., and Brent Falon, Yakima, Wash., 22.0, $2,706. 6, Flenniken and Minor, 22.1, $1,732. 7, Brenten Hall, Jay, Okla., and Chase Tryan, Helena, Mont., 22.3, $1,083. 8, Coy Rahlmann, Elsinore, Mo., and douglas Rich, Herrick, Ill., 24.9, $433.
Breakaway Roping: (final round) 1, Taylor Munsell, Alva, Okla., 2.2 seconds, $892. 2, Beau Peterson, Council Grove, Kan., 2.4. 3, Alex Loiselle, Paris, Texas, 2.6, $684. 4, Hope Thompaons, Abilene, Texas, 3.2, $431. (total on three) 1, Peterson, 8.4, $2,729. 2, Munsell, 8.6, $2,373. 3, Loiselle, 9.0, $2,017. 4, Thompson, 9.5, $1,661. (on two) 5, Hali Williams, Comanche, Texas, 6.1, $1,305. 6, Josie Conner, Iowa, La., 5.3, $949.
Saddle Bronc Riding: (final round) 1, (tie) Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta, on Powder River Rodeo’s Bet the Ranch, and Dawson Hay, Wildwood, Alberta, on Powder River rodeo’s Miss Valley, 91, $1,450 eahc. 3, (tie) Allen Boore, Axtel, Utah, and Stetson Wright, Milford, Utah, 86, $750. 5, Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas, 85, $350. 6, Kade Bruno, Challis, Idaho and Sage Newman, Melstone, Mont., 83, $125. (total on two) 1, Hay, 177.5, $3,184. 2, Thurston, 174, $2,441. 3, Newman, 173.5, $1,804. 4, Crawley, 171, $1,167. 5, Wright, 169.5, $743. 6, Boore, 168, $531. 7, Bruno, 167, $425. 8, Spencer Wright, Milford, Utah, 164.