NAMPA — Rainy Robinson had been preparing to compete in rodeos when she had to quickly change gears and jump on a Zoom meeting.
Such is the life of the barrel racer who calls herself “a weekend warrior.”
The Caldwell native is balancing her rodeo career with one as a mortgage loan officer and seems to have the balance down. She currently ranks fourth in the WPRA Pro Rodeo Columbia River Circuit Standings after a trio of top 10 finishes two weekends ago.
“I am a weekend warrior, because I have a day job,” said Robinson, who finished with a time of 21.50 seconds, including a five-second penalty for knocking the second barrel down, on her horse Flash on Tuesday in the first day of the Snake River Stampede. “I pick the rodeos that Flash likes, and luckily, I can work from anywhere on my laptop. I just remember the rodeos I’ve done good at, all the Columbia River rodeos, and go from there.”
Robinson particularly likes the Snake River Stampede because she lives just down the street from the Ford Idaho Center and Flash, she said, tends to do better at the indoor rodeos. It will be the only local rodeo on her schedule this season, and she opted not to enter next month’s Caldwell Night Rodeo.
“It’s good because I can leave home 20 minutes before and my horse can stay in her pen and stay relaxed,” Robinson said before her run. “It’s great because it’s super loud and my horse loves the fans as much as I do. She runs a little bit harder.”
But even when she does have to travel hundreds of miles, Robinson is still able to take home some money. Two weekends ago, she took another horse, Stoplight, on the road to the Camas County Rodeo, as well as rodeos in Elgin, Oregon and Cheney, Washington.
She earned money at all three of them, including a third-place finish in Cheney.
“My horses are both firing really hard,” said Robinson. “(Stoplight) helps keep Flash fresh and Flash loves to run the inside pen. So, the fact that I got to run Stoplight at a couple events then keep Flash fresh for Nampa is a huge advantage.”
Between the two horses, Robinson has earned more than $8,600 on the Pro Rodeo circuit this season, over $7,000 of which have come along the Columbia River Circuit. She’s had nine top 10 finishes, with the highest being the third she got in Cheney and another third in October in Redmond, Oregon. She sits nearly $2,700 out of second place in the Columbia River Circuit, which would gain her entry to the Ram Finals. But with several big money rodeos coming up on the circuit, she’s comfortable with where she is sitting now.
“It’s beneficial because it doesn’t put as much stress on you to win going into some of these bigger rodeos,” Robinson said. “I’d like to be one or two to get to the Ram Finals, what they call the NFR Open. But we have a lot of rodeos left in the Columbia River Circuit.”
Juggling her daytime job and rodeo travel certainly keep Robinson busy, but she wouldn’t have it any other way. Coming from a famous rodeo family — her grandfather, Bob A. Robinson, was a world champion steer wrestler, and her uncle, Dee Pickett, was a 1984 All-Around Champion and 2003 Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame inductee — the sport runs deep in her blood.
Her older brother, former College of Idaho football player Ringo Robinson, is a steer wrestler who was ranked in the top 30 in the world before suffering an ACL tear in May. Her boyfriend, Jordan Spears, is a four-time National Finals Rodeo qualifier, also currently out with an injury. But both are in Nampa this week to cheer on Robinson, as she continues to follow her rodeo dreams.
“I told some friends last night I will always rodeo,” Robinson said. “I will always have a horse I can rodeo on. Even if it’s just circuit rodeoing, it’s a huge passion of mine, it’s what I like to be doing. I don’t know if it’s from my whole family being a rodeo family, but we all do enjoy doing it. I think this will be something I will do forever. Hopefully I can get some more horses and go a little harder one of these years.
TUESDAY’S GO-ROUND RESULTS: Stevensville, Montana, cowboy Bridger Chambers had the low time in Steer Wrestling with a time of 3.8 seconds. ... Jacob Raine, of Mount Pleasant, Tennessee, had a 83-point ride in bareback riding on Time To Rock. ... Brothers Dawson and Dilon Graham, both of Wainwright, Alberta, had the best time in Tuesday night’s go-round with a time of 4.7 seconds. It was the second go-round. Cody Snow and Wesley Thorp lead the event with a two-aggregate score of 8.9 seconds. ... In Saddle Bronc Riding Colt Gordon, of Comanche, Oklahoma, scored an 85 on Onion Ring. ... Ryan Thibodeaux, of Stephenville, Texas, had a time of 7.6 seconds in tie-down roping. ... Brittany White, of Jordan Valley, Oregon, had a time of 2.6 seconds in breakaway roping. ... Llano, Texas, native Laura Mote had a time of 16.22 in barrel racing. ... The bull riding competition was not complete by deadline.