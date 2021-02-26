Mallory Adams connected on a 3-pointer with 8.8 seconds left to lift San Diego State to a 74-72 win over Boise State on Friday afternoon at ExtraMile Arena.
The game-winner capped a comeback for the Aztecs (7-15, 5-11 Mountain West), who trailed the Broncos (12-8, 9-8) by as many as 12 points in the first quarter.
Boise State led 61-55 entering the fourth quarter. With under a minute and a half to play, Jade Loville's jumper increased the advantage to 72-67.
Sophia Ramos went 4-for-4 at the foul line on San Diego State's next two possessions to close the gap to 72-71. After a miss by Loville, Ramos rebounded her own miss leading to the second-chance trey by Adams. Anna Ostlie 3-point attempt in the waning seconds was in and out.
Mallory McGwire led all scorers with 21 points. Loville finished with 17 points and freshman Abby Muse added a season/career-high 16 points. Fellow freshman Alexis Mark chipped in six points, 11 rebounds and seven assists. It was her fourth double-figure rebound effort in the last five games and the assists are a season/career high.
The Aztecs and Broncos meet again Sunday at 1 p.m.