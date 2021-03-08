The No. 16th-ranked Boise State gymnastics team victories over a pair of Pac-12 teams in a meet in Seattle on Sunday.
The Broncos topped Washington and Stanford at Alaska Airlines Arena. Boise State won the tri-meet with a score of 196.325, followed by the Huskies (195.500) and Cardinal (191.825).
Senior Emily Muhlenhaupt captured her 14th-career bars title, tied for the second-most in school history, while freshman Emily Lopez earned a share of her first-career win on beam.
Boise State is now 3-0 against the Pac-12 this season, having defeated then-No. 13 Oregon State in the 2021 opener in Corvallis, Ore., Jan. 15. This is the first time the Broncos have defeated at least three Pac-12 schools during the regular season since 1997, when Boise State knocked off Arizona, Arizona State, California and Washington.
“It’s always fun to come out on top on the road,” Boise State coach Tina Bird said. “I’m proud of the team, and we will put in a little work this week to get ready for our last home meet on Friday. Our seniors deserve to be recognized in front of Bronco Nation!”
Muhlenhaupt, who ranks third nationally on bars, recorded a 9.925 en route to the meet title. She is now tied with four others for second all-time in career wins, a group that also includes Julie Wagner (1992-95), Taylor Jacob (2006-10), Ciera Perkins (2012-15) and Krystine Jacobsen (2013-16). Lindsay Ward (2004-08) holds the school record with 20 such victories.
Muhlenhaupt and Lopez (9.900) went 1-2 on bars, and the latter added a career-high-tying 9.850 on beam to earn a share of her first-career title in the event.
The Broncos began their evening on floor, where four gymnasts tied for the team high with 9.875s – freshman Courtney Blackson, sophomore Adriana Popp, junior Samantha Smith and redshirt senior Maddi Nilson.
Blackson also led the Broncos on vault with a 9.825.
The Broncos will close the regular season Friday night when it entertains No. 7 Arizona at ExtraMile Arena. The meet begins at 7.