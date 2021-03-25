Boise State senior Emily Muhlenhaupt picked up her second straight regular-season All-America First Team honor from the Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association, Thursday. She finished the regular season ranked tied for fourth in the country in bars with a National Qualifying Score of 9.950.
“I am incredibly proud of what Emily has been able to accomplish in what has certainly been a unique season,” head coach Tina Bird said. “She is an outstanding gymnast and a phenomenal student, and she is capable of continuing to add to her legacy here at Boise State.”
Muhlenhaupt was also named first team All-America on bars following the 2020 season, becoming just the fifth gymnast in school history to be named a first-team All-American.
She is the first Bronco gymnast to earn multiple first team All-America honors since Julie Wagner garnered the accolades in 1993 (vault and all-around) and 1995 (bars), and is only the second two-time first-team All-American in program history.
Muhlenhaupt recorded a 9.900 or higher in five of her 10 routines in 2020, including a 9.975, which matched her career high and tied both the Boise State and Mountain Rim Gymnastics Conference records. She also earned a pair of 9.950s.
She tied her career high with seven bars titles in 2021, tied for the third-most in a single season in Boise State history. Included was a victory at the 2021 MRGC Championships, where she was named MRGC Bars Specialist of the Year for the second-straight season.
Boise State, ranked No. 17 nationally, will compete in its 13th consecutive NCAA Regional Championships in Salt Lake City on April 2.
VOLLEYBALL
BSU FALLS ON ROAD: Colorado State topped Boise State 25-19, 16-25, 25-22, 27-25 in a Mountain West match.
Lauren Ohlinger led Boise State with 15 kills, three blocks and two aces. Jessica Donahue added 11 kils, five blocks and three aces.
HIGH SCHOOL
BASEBALL
EMMETT 9, KUNA 2: Roman Lake struck out seven and limited the Kavemen to four hits in six innings.
Lake also had two hits and two RBI.
EMMETT 12, CENTURY 0, 5 INNINGS: The Huskies used hits 12 hits and a homer from Ryan Brinkerholff to top the Diamondbacks.
Brinkerhoff had two hits and three RBI and Gage Larson added two hits and three RBI.
CAPITAL 13, HOMEDALE 5: The Eagles pulled away with eight runs in the top of the sixth inning in the nonleague game.
Avery Downey led Capital, going 2 for 4 with three RBI and Will Kovac had three RBI.
SOUTH FREMONT 2, HOMEDALE 0: The Cougars scored all they needed in the top of the seventh in the nonleague game.
Beeg Hockenhull had two hits for Homedale.
MIDDLETON 11, WOOD RIVER 5: The Vikings scored six runs in the final two innings in the nonleague game.
Hayden Gibbs led Middleton with two hits and a RBI.
SOFTBALL
VALLIVUE 25, LAKELAND 11, 5 INNINGS: The Falcons pounded out 21 hits and used 13 runs in the final two innings in the nonleague game.