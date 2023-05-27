IndyCar Indy 500 Auto Racing

Payette native Sting Ray Robb waits for qualifications for the final three starting spots in the Indianapolis 500 on May 21 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis.

 AP Photo/Darron Cummings

Sting Ray Robb has always known he wanted to be a race car driver, but the Payette native admits that the goal of racing in the Indianapolis 500 is a rather recent one. Growing up, he was more of a fan of Formula 1.

From his racing days driving go karts at Snake River Karters in Star to a documentary he watched at the age of 8 on three-time Formula 1 world champion Ayrton Senna — a driver he said inspired him to go into open wheel racing — his early days had a lot of influence from the European style of open wheel racing.

Sting Ray Robb drives through the first turn during qualifications for the Indianapolis 500 on May 20 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis.

