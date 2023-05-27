Sting Ray Robb has always known he wanted to be a race car driver, but the Payette native admits that the goal of racing in the Indianapolis 500 is a rather recent one. Growing up, he was more of a fan of Formula 1.
From his racing days driving go karts at Snake River Karters in Star to a documentary he watched at the age of 8 on three-time Formula 1 world champion Ayrton Senna — a driver he said inspired him to go into open wheel racing — his early days had a lot of influence from the European style of open wheel racing.
But as he got older and really delved into his racing career, Robb learned to appreciate everything IndyCars had to offer.
“What I learned was F1 is great for the technologically great cars and the engineering that goes into it,” Robb said. “It’s top tier for race car ingenuity. But from a driving aspect, it can be kind of boring for the drivers, because you have to be with one of the two best teams to even have a chance of winning. But in IndyCar there’s five or six cars that can be going head-to-head every weekend and it can be anybody’s game. So, from a driving perspective, that was way more enjoyable to watch and I think way more enjoyable to be a part of now.”
But at the age of 21, Robb has found his spot in the IndyCar Series as a rookie and on Sunday will get his first career start in The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.
After qualifying in last weekend’s Last Chance Qualifying, Robb earned a spot in the starting grid for the 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500, which begins at 10:30 a.m. MDT and will be televised live on NBC. Robb will be starting in the 32nd spot, out of 33 racers and will be driving the Dale Coyne Racing’s No. 51 Biohaven Honda.
“It’s something that I think every driver dreams about doing, winning the Indy 500 at some point, getting that glass of milk and standing in the victory circle,” said Robb. “I’m looking forward for a chance to do that. We are starting further back in the field, but that just means more fun to gain position.”
Robb will become the first Idaho native to drive in the Indianapolis 500 since Nampa native Davey Hamilton made the final of his 14 appearances in the 2011 edition of the race.
“Coming from a small town like Payette, I think it’s pretty unique,” he said. “Most times that I mention that I’m from Payette, Idaho, people are like ‘Where is that?’ It’s really cool to be from a place that’s not super big into motor sports, but the people there are awesome and it’s been a big part of who I am. It’s cool to have that support from back home.”
For Robb, it’s fitting that he has found a career in racing cars. When you listen to his life story, it’s almost like he was born to do it.
It begins with his name. As has been highly publicized and will likely be mentioned at some point during Sunday’s race broadcast, Sting Ray is his legal name, not a nickname. His parents were both car enthusiasts and named him after the Chevrolet Corvette model.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
His dad did some drag racing at Firebird Raceway and some autocross at the fairgrounds, so Robb grew up around that life. His first steps came at a Corvette Club meeting. When sitting in the back seat of his mother’s car, he would instruct her to go “faster, faster, faster,” because he enjoyed the speed. Every year on Halloween, he dressed up as a race car driver.
At the age of 4, he watched a video online of Travis Pastrana jumping a go kart into a foam pit. For his fifth birthday, he asked for a go kart and foam pit. He got the go kart, but not the foam pit. That began his racing career.
His parents offered to buy his golf clubs or a baseball bat, not to discourage him from following his racing dreams, but to give him opportunities to explore other loves in life. And he did play other sports.
Robb competed for Payette High’s cross country and basketball teams. He also played Legion baseball for one summer. But racing remained his true passion, and he fully dedicated himself to pursuing that dream.
With limited opportunities in Idaho, that meant spending most weekends on the road. The Robb family truly went everywhere.
“By the time I was 9, I had already been to Canada and Italy,” Robb said. “By the time I was 14, I had raced in Spain, Portugal, Belgium, England, France. All that was for the sake of Karting. We were traveling around a lot just because Idaho’s not super well known for its motor sports family, it’s a pretty small-niche group there. I think that’s in part due to all the other activities that you have to do, there’s so many things you can go out and have fun with.”
In 2021 he joined the Indy Lights series, a series leading into the IndyCar circuit. That same year, he attended the Indianapolis 500 for the first time, telling himself he wanted to experience the race as a spectator before he experienced it as a competitor.
After finishing second in Indy Lights standings last season, Robb signed with Dale Coyle Racing as a full-time driver on the IndyCar circuit this season. He has started all five races so far in his rookie season. His best placement came in the season opener at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, where he finished 16th.
While still in the very early stages of his career, Robb has lofty goals he wants to accomplish. He said staying in the IndyCar circuit and winning championships is his long-term goal, but he also wants to help grow the racing community back in Idaho. While recently glancing at the Payette High’s Wikipedia page, he noticed there are two notable alumni, himself and baseball Hall of Famer Harmon Killebrew.
While he says Killebrew is a great named to be aligned with, he hopes that he can inspire more kids to get into racing and follow that dream. In the past, he’s done coaching at the Kart Idaho track, located across the street from Firebird Raceway, although his schedule this season has not allowed him to return to Idaho since January.
“I think it would be cool to see a class of drivers coming up from Idaho together kind of following in my footsteps a little bit,” he said. “But I don’t want it to be tied to my name, I want it to be tied to their name. I want them to be the next generation of drivers. I think that would be really cool to see.”