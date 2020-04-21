Organizers of the Basque Soccer Friendly were set to announce additional details in March about the games they had planned to hold this summer at Albertsons Stadium, including which teams would be featured in the event.
With the COVID-19 virus hitting hard in both Spain's Basque Country as well as in the United States and international travel bans being put it place, it made planning the event even more difficult. On Tuesday, the organizers made the inevitable call, postponing the event until 2021.
“It's been an emotional roller coaster, not unlike any of the ones everyone else is riding,” Event Director Argia Beristain said. “I guess it gives us some hope, (we) think that we can turn the lights back on next year.”
This year's event was scheduled to take place leading up to Jaialdi, a celebration of Boise's large Basque community which takes place every five years. With Jaialdi also being postponed by a year, as well, the hope is to hold the games the weekend before the festival, currently scheduled for July 27-August 1, 2021. The dates of the game will depend on the availability of Albertsons Stadium and the schedules of the teams that are invited.
It is set to be the second time Albertsons Stadium will host a professional soccer game. In 2015, Athletic Bilbao, a La Liga team located in Spain's Basque Country, beat Club Tijuana from Mexico's Liga MX 2-0. That game was held two weeks before Jaialdi due to Bilbao qualifying for the Europa League that year, but still drew 22,000 fans, according to the event's website.
Beristain said Bilbao will have first right of refusal to play in the 2021 game, and she expects the team to be playing.
“They're the one's who have been extremely supportive from the beginning,” Beristain said. “They have reiterated that we need to put everybody's health first, and if we want to move it to next year, then they can be with us next year.”
The other teams that will be involved will depend on their availability and will be announced at a later date. The hope is to host two games, one men's game and one women's game, with professional teams from the Basque Country and North America.