It took three years, but the Ridgevue boys basketball team finally did it.
The Warhawks defeated their crosstown rivals Vallivue for the first time in program history with a 40-38 win Monday night in 4A Southern Idaho Conference play.
Kolton McKie led three different Ridgevue (3-8 overall, 1-5 4A SIC) players with 17 points. Mathew Flake and Issas Albor had 12 and 11 points, respectively.
Lan Larison and Mike Fitts scored eight points apiece for the Falcons (4-7, 2-4).
NEW PLYMOUTH 73, PAYETTE 17: Derek Hampton outscored the Pirates (1-10) by himself with 22 points, as the Pilgrims (9-4, 3-1 2A WIC) dominated in nonleague play.
Tony Ray also reached double figures for New Plymouth with 15 points.
VICTORY CHARTER 42, NORTH STAR CHARTER 25: Isaiah Palomares recorded 18 points and six rebounds, as the Vipers (5-5, 2-0 1A WIC) eased to a 1A Western Idaho Conference win.
Ian Stockett chipped in with 12 points, while Luke Desrosiers had 10 rebounds.
WILDER 64, GREENLEAF 62: Diego Rodriguez logged 18 points, as the Wildcats (10-1, 2-0 1A WIC) edged the Grizzlies (0-5, 0-1) in league play.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
GREENLEAF 53, WILDER 31: Kylah Fillmore scored 13 points, as the Grizzlies (11-1, 4-1 1A WIC) cruised past the Wildcats (5-10, 2-3) in 1A Western Idaho Conference play.
Kylin Olsen added 11 points for Greenleaf.
Kimberly Arias had a game-high 17 points for Wilder.
LOCAL
GYMNASTICS
BOISE STATE’S MUHLENHAUPT GARNERS WEEKLY HONOR: Boise State gymnast Emily Muhlenhaupt was named Mountain Rim Gymnastics Conference Specialist of the Week following her season-opening performance on bars at fourth-ranked UCLA, Sunday.
This is the fourth-career such honor for Muhlenhaupt, as the junior from Castle Rock, Colorado, was named MRGC Bars Specialist of the Week three times in 2019.
Against the Bruins, Muhlenhaupt led the 18th-ranked Broncos on bars with a 9.925, the highest score by a Boise State individual on any event. She also competed on beam for the first time in her collegiate career, tying for the team high with a 9.875.