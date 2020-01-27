Madison Hodnett recorded a double-double of 19 points and 11 rebounds, as the Liberty Charter (13-7 overall, 8-1 1A WIC) girls basketball team upset fifth-ranked Greenleaf Friends 34-27 in 1A Western Idaho Conference play for their seventh straight win Monday.
Kylin Olsen had 11 points for the Grizzlies (13-3, 5-3).
LOCAL
GYMNASTICS
MUHLENHAUPT NAMED MRGC SPECIALIST OF THE WEEK: Following her performance on bars in a tri-meet against San Jose State and Seattle Pacific Sunday, Boise State junior Emily Muhlenhaupt has been named Mountain Rim Gymnastics Conference Specialist of the Week.
It is her second such accolade this season, and the fifth of her career, having earned the honor three times as a sophomore in 2019.
Muhlenhaupt, from Castle Rock, Colo., scored a near-perfect 9.975 against the Spartans and Falcons, tying the school record she also achieved in last year’s tri-meet at San Jose State (Feb. 1, 2019). It was just the sixth 9.975 in school history, a mark achieved by only three individuals – Muhlenhaupt (twice), Krystine Jacobsen (three times) and Ciera Perkins.
The mark also tied the MRGC record.
Muhlenhaupt, who ranks third nationally on bars (9.942), recorded a 9.925 against Washington (Jan. 20), earning her first of two bars titles on the week. She now has four for her career.
HOCKEY
STEELHEADS ACQUIRE CHARBONNEAU: The Idaho Steelheads have acquired forward Jonathan Charbonneau from the Toledo Walleye in exchange for defenseman Nolan Gluchowski.
Charbonneau, 25, was recently acquired by the Walleye from the South Carolina Stingrays after playing 34 games to begin the season, tallying nine goals and nine assists for 18 points with four power play goals and a plus-five rating.