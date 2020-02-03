A stretch of 10 games in five days concluded on Monday as The College of Idaho split a doubleheader against Arizona Christian.
Aleah Mendiola hit a three-RBI double with two outs in the seventh in Game 1 to lead the Yotes to a 7-4 come-from-behind win, with the Firestorm scoring four runs in the bottom of the sixth to come away on top by a 4-1 final in Game 2. Mendiola brought in the only run in the loss.
YOTES' MCNERNEY AND CROFTS PICKED AS PLAYERS OF THE WEEK: College of Idaho pitcher Hannah McNerney and infielder Trystin Crofts were honored as Red Lion-Cascade Conference Players of the Week, the league office announced on Monday.
In the first eight games of the 10-game Arizona trip for the Yotes, McNerney threw 25 1/3 innings while allowing only two earned runs on her way to Pitcher of the Week honors. The tall right-hander finished the week with three complete games to go along with a 2-1 record and a 0.55 ERA, highlighted by a three-hit shutout of No. 11 Hope International on Saturday.
Over the same stretch of action, Crofts was outstanding at the plate, crushing opposing pitching to the tune of a .480 batting average with two home runs and seven RBI to take home the Player of the Week accolades. Crofts came across the plate for 10 runs during the week and tallied 12 hits.
BASKETBALL
NNU'S ADETUNJI NAMED PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Senior Olamilekan Adetunji was named the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week on Monday.
Adetunji led the Nighthawks to a sweep of Western Washington and Simon Fraser to move into a tie for second place in the GNAC standings.
The Nighthawks have won seven consecutive games, the most since the 2010-11 season.
Adetunji had 18 points and 14 rebounds in an 87-64 victory against Western Washington on Thursday and 21 points and 12 rebounds in an 81-77 win against Simon Fraser on Saturday.
He has recorded double-doubles in three of his last four games.
The Northwest Nazarene men’s basketball team was also named the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Team of the Week.
BASEBALL
C OF I SWEEPS PLAYER OF THE WEEK HONORS: College of Idaho players swept the NAIA West weekly honors.
Junior Dimick Wood was honored as NAIA West Pitcher of the Week, with freshman Jonah Hultberg named NAIA Player of the Week.
Wood, a Boise native, pitched six innings of shutout ball in C of I’s 2-0 victory over No. 14 William Jessup – allowing just one hit, striking out five. He currently leads the NAIA West in strikeouts with 10.
Hultberg, a Meridian native, went 8-for-16 with a double, home run and four RBI in the four-game series – recording three multi-hit games.
GYMNASTICS
AMADO, MUHLENHAUPT GARNER WEEKLY HONORS: Boise State senior Isabella Amado and junior Emily Muhlenhaupt were named Mountain Rim Gymnastics Conference Specialists of the Week for their performances on beam and bars, respectively, against BYU, Jan. 31.
For Amado, a senior from Panama City, Panama, the accolade is the first of her career. She recorded a season-high 9.900 against the Cougars, picking up her second beam title of the season.
Muhlenhaupt earned a 9.925 against BYU, picking up her third bars title of the season and the third MRGC Specialist of the Week honor of 2020. She ranks third nationally on bars, and has recorded at least a 9.925 in each of her first four meets of the season.
She now has six-career Bars Specialist of the Week honors and five-career victories in the event.