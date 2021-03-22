The Boise State gymnastics team will be heading to its 13th straight NCAA Regional Championship.
The Broncos were selected to compete in the Salt Lake City Regional on Monday, which will take place April 1-3.
Joining the No. 17 Broncos in the Salt Lake City first session are No. 4 Utah, No. 11 Arizona State and Southern Utah. No. 3 LSU, No. 14 Kentucky, Utah State and the winner of a first-round match between Temple or Arizona will make up the second session. Two teams, an all-arounder and four event specialists from the Salt Lake City Regional will advance to the national championship April 16-17 in Fort Worth, Texas.
YOTES SOFTBALL WIN PROGRAM-RECORD 13TH STRAIGHT: Outstanding pitching and plenty of offense were once again on display for the College of Idaho softball team on Sunday, as the Yotes swept Eastern Oregon to set a program record with 13 straight wins.
The Yotes (19-7, 9-0 CCC) jumped out to a big lead early in Game 1 to come out on top 12-1 in five innings. Game 2 was locked in a 1-1 tie before a six-run third inning broke things open as the Yotes topped the Mountaineers (7-15, 4-5 CCC) by a final of 8-2.
BRONCOS GET 1-0 WIN VS. SPARTANS: The Boise State women’s soccer team finished off a perfect weekend series with a 1-0 victory over San Jose State on Sunday.
It took 76 minutes for the ball to find the back of the net in a match where the Broncos outshot the Spartans (0-4-1, 0-4-1 MW) 19-3. The lone goal in the match came off a putback by junior Macie Nelson following a save on a penalty kick by sophomore Morgan Stone.
For Nelson, a defender, that was her first goal of the season and the second of her career. The assist goes to Stone for her first of the year.
Boise State split goalkeeping duties in the match with freshman Genevieve Crenshaw getting the start in net and junior Sydney Smith taking over at the half and earning the win. The victory moves Smith into sole possession of sixth place in program history with 20.
YOTES SWEPT BY LEWIS-CLARK STATE: Brock Ephan hit a first inning grand slam, helping Lewis-Clark State complete a 4-game sweep of College of Idaho, winning the series finale on Sunday, 11-1.
Ephan hit his third home run of the series, hitting the first pitch he saw in the opening frame deep over the left field wall, to stake the No. 9-ranked