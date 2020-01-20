Austin Bolt showed the rest of the country, what everyone in this state already knows. The Borah High School senior is the real deal.
The Boise State signee was named the Offensive MVP of the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl Monday evening at AT&T Stadium — the home of the Dallas Cowboys — in Arlington, Texas.
He had three touchdown catches, including the game winner. The Gatorade Idaho, Northwest and 5A Southern Idaho Conference Player of the Year, hauled in a 25-yard pass from Gunnar Gray in overtime in the West’s 37-30 win over the East. Bolt also had touchdown receptions of 12 and 37 yards.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
BISHOP KELLY 59, VALLIVUE 47: Jasmyne Boles flirted with a triple-double with 15 points, eight rebounds and six steals, but it wasn’t enough as the Falcons (1-15 overall, 0-11 4A SIC) fell to the Knights (9-6, 8-3) in 4A Southern Idaho Conference play.
LOCAL
GYMNASTICS
BRONCOS DROP SECOND-STRAIGHT TOP-25 SHOWDOWN: The Boise State gymnastics team, ranked No. 22, received event titles from junior Emily Muhlenhaupt and senior team captain Isabella Amado, but dropped its second-straight top-25 showdown to open the 2020 season, falling to 23rd-ranked Washington (196.275-193.975).
Muhlenhaupt earned her third-career bars title with a 9.925, and Amado notched her second-career victory on beam with a 9.875.
Eight days ago, Boise State opened its season at No. 4 UCLA, ultimately falling 196.800-195.475, Jan. 12.
SWIMMING
C OF I WOMEN HIT 6 NEW NAIA MARKS: Laurel Rowe broke a 5-year-old school record in the 1,650-yard freestyle, with College of Idaho swimmers recording six new NAIA qualifying marks, competing at the 2020 Washington Open at the King County Aquatics Center.
Rowe finished 22nd overall in a deep field of the mile swim, clocking a time of 18:24.28 — four-seconds faster than the previous record set by Mckayla Stevens in 2015.
Three Coyotes established new NAIA “A” marks — punching their tickets to the national championships. Reina Watkins hit the auto-mark in the 100-yard butterfly (1:00.92) and added a bonus cut in the 200-yard butterfly (2:17.16); Emily Miller hit the “A” standard in the 200-yard freestyle (2:02.34) and a “B” mark in the 100-yard freestyle (56.15) as part of the 400-yard freestyle relay; while Aunika Torres hit the “A” mark in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:10.82).
HOCKEY
STEELHEADS LOSE SHOOTOUT TO UTAH: The Idaho Steelheads (23-14-6) earned a hard-fought point in a 2-1 shootout loss to the Utah Grizzlies (23-11-7) on the road.
A.J. White scored Idaho’s lone goal, while Steelheads netminder Tomas Sholl (17-6-5) halted 31 of 32 shots as well as one of three attempts in the shootout loss.
STEELHEADS’ NORRISH ADDED TO ECHL ALL-STAR EVENT: Idaho Steelheads defenseman Brady Norrish has been added to the Hardest Shot Competition in the Kansas Star Casino/ECHL Skills Competition during the 2020 Warrior Hockey/ECHL All-Star Classic on Wednesday night in Wichita, Kansas.
Norrish has posted two goals and nine assists for 11 points with a plus-four rating through 40 games this season. He was named ECHL Plus Performer of the Month for October 2019, and during his rookie season last year, earned his first AHL contract with the Texas Stars. In 90 ECHL games with the Steelheads, he owns 45 points (12-33—45) with 61 penalty minutes, a plus-nine rating and two power play goals.
He is the first defenseman since Travis Walsh (’16-’17) to be named to the ECHL All-Star Classic.