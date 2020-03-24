Boise State gymnast Emily Muhlenhaupt was named to the first team All-America Team on the bars Tuesday by the Women's Collegiate Gymnastics Association and also named Mountain Rim Gymnastics Conference Bars Specialist of the Year.
Muhlenhaupt finished the season tied for fourth nationally with a National Qualifying Score of 9.945. She recorded a 9.900 or higher in eight of her nine bar routines of the season. That included a pair of 9.975s, which tied the Boise State and MRGC records. She also earned a pair of 9.950s.
With her scores, Muhlenhaupt finished with seven titles on the bar, which despite the shortened season, tied her for third in Boise State's single-season record book. She was also named MRGC Specialist of the week seven times during the season.
Muhlenhaupt is the fifth Bronco gymnast to get first-team All-America honors and the third to do so on the bars. Julie Wagner earned the honor on the bars in 1995, while Krystine Jacobsen did so in 2016. Diana Loosli (1996) and Shani Remme (2018) earned first-team honors on the beam, while Wagner was honored on the vault and all-around in 1993.
Additionally, Maulenhaupt was a first-team All-MRGC selection in bars, while teammate Maddi Nelson was a second-team selection. Nelson recorded a NQS of 9.845.
YOTES RELEASE 2020 SCHEDULE
For the second year in a row, the College of Idaho football team's schedule will consist of 10 games, all within the Frontier Conference.
The school released its full schedule Monday night, featuring five games at Simplot Stadium. The College of Idaho went unbeaten in the 2019 regular season to win its first-ever Frontier Conference title and advanced to the NAIA Quarterfinals. They finished No. 5 in the final poll of the season.
The Yotes will open the season on Sept. 5 at Rocky Mountain, and then host Montana State Northern in their home opener on Sept. 12. The Yotes will have two games against Southern Oregon, Eastern Oregon and Carroll.
The Yotes will play at Southern Oregon on Sept. 19, host Eastern Oregon on Sept. 26 and play at Carroll on Oct. 3. After hosting Montana Tech on Oct. 10, the Yotes have a bye week, then hit the road for a game at Montana Western on Oct. 24.
The Yotes will host Southern Oregon on Oct. 31, play at Eastern Oregon Nov. 7 and conclude the regular season with a home game against Carroll on Nov. 14.
All games are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. local time, except the Nov. 14 Carroll game, which kicks off at noon.