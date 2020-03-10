Yazmin Garcia and Bella Collo brought in six runs apiece, as the Vallivue softball team nearly broke the scoreboard in a 30-11 rout of Homedale in nonleague play Tuesday.
Garcia, Chelsie Engle and Kayla Stacy all recorded three hits apiece for the Falcons. Stacy also batted in four runs.
Kaitlyn Missamore had three hits and DeLaynie Dorsey plated four runs for the Trojans.
SKYVIEW 11, CALDWELL 6: Savannah Burkey had two hits and Analisa Zamora allowed just one hit and struck out three in 6.1 innings of work, as the Hawks won in nonconference play.
Sidney Schatz plated two runs in for the Cougars.
EAGLE 7, BISHOP KELLY 4: Haylee Bryant recorded two hits, including a double, for three RBIs, while also picking up the win in the circle with five strikeouts, as the Mustangs won in nonconference play.
Riley Jones had two hits, including a home run, and two RBIs for the Knights.
KUNA 14, MERIDIAN 4: Ally Carlisle had three hits, including a double, and a pair of RBIs, but it wasn't nearly enough, as the Warriors fell in nonconference play.
CENTENNIAL 10, BORAH 8: Brooklin Champion tallied three hits, including a home run, and Gracie Diffin had nine strikeouts, as the Patriots slipped past the Lions in 5A Southern Idaho Conference play.
Maggie Sawyer and Kaitlyn Davis had three hits and two RBIs apiece for Borah.
NAMPA 9, BOISE 7: Cortlyn White chalked up three hits, including a double, while Kaylee Snead had two RBIs, as the Bulldogs slipped past the Brave in nonleague play.
Erika Gustafson had four hits, including a pair of doubles, for Boise.
FRUITLAND 4, NAMPA CHRISTIAN 3: Kailey Cagle netted two hits, while Jessie Wood fanned seven batters in four innings of work, but it wasn't quite enough, as the Trojans fell in nonconference play.
PAYETTE 8, EMMETT 2: Sofie LeBow gave up just two hits and struck out five, as the Pirates picked up a nonconference win over the Huskies.
Jolie Olvera added two hits for Payette.
COLE VALLEY CHRISTIAN 18, WILDER 15: Kimberly Arias racked up three hits, including two home runs, for four RBIs, but it wasn't quite enough as the Wildcats fell in nonconference play.
BASEBALL
CENTENNIAL 13, COLUMBIA 3: Gavin Viano tallied three hits, while Tyler Krueck and Hayden Magill had two RBIs apiece, as the Patriots cruised to a nonconference win.
Ryan Thiel and Jayden Parker had the Wildcats' only two hits of the game.
KUNA 16, CAPITAL 7: Kevin Brekke posted two hits, while Zac Rackham, Logan Bundy and Aiden Harrington all batted in two runs, as the Kavemen won firmly in nonconference play.
Gannon Malloy had two hits and two runs for the Eagles.
TIMBERLINE 10, CALDWELL 5: Dylan Pike recorded three hits, including a home run, for four RBIs, as the Wolves doubled up the Cougars in nonleague play.
Greyson Shafer brought in three more runs for Timberline.
Cole Harvey and JD Smith had two hits apiece for Caldwell.
NAMPA 6, BOISE 4: Isaak Plew notched two hits and Luke Riley plated two runs, as the Bulldogs edged the Brave in nonleague play.
Nick Black had two hits and two RBIs for Boise.
NAMPA CHRISTIAN 6, FRUITLAND 1: Joe Ihil allowed just three hits and struck out five, as the Trojans earned a nonconference win.
Dane Bradshaw had three hits, including a double, and a pair of RBIs, for Nampa Christian.
Zane Bidwell tallied two hits, including a double, for the Grizzlies.
COLE VALLEY CHRISTIAN 10, WILDER 3: Matt Dwonch bagged three hits, including a pair of doubles, as the Chargers won in nonleague play.
Keaton Hoiosen had a double and a triple, while Connor Stewart brought in three runs.
GOLF
BOISE'S WARDEN WINS THREE-WAY PLAYOFF: Boise High's Brice Warden won a three-way playoff to win the Nampa Boys Invitational Tournament.
He beat Rocky Mountain's Jake Slocum and Kuna's Julien Harrington after all three of them carded a 69. Warden also helped the Brave win the team title with a 290. Eagle was second at 297.
COLLEGE
MEN'S GOLF
BRONCOS SIXTH IN OREGON: Boise State men’s golf wrapped up the Bandon Dunes Championship with a sixth-place finish, Tuesday.
The Broncos finished with a 10-over 294 for a 13-over 865 in the 54-hole event. Boise State finished a stroke ahead of No. 21 UCLA and Mountain West rival San Jose State.
Brian Humphreys shot a 1-over 72 for the third-straight round and tied for 31st to lead the Broncos.
WOMEN'S GOLF
BOISE STATE'S PERRY POSTS SECOND-STRAIGHT TOP-10 FINISH: Junior Lexi Perry notched her second-straight top-10 finish, and third for the season, at the BYU at Entrada Classic. Perry shot an even-par 72 to finish the event at +8 (77-75-72=224) and tie for 10th. The finish is on the heels of a fifth-place effort at the Rio Verde Invitational from Feb. 21-23.
As a team, the Broncos came in 12th, finishing 87 strokes over par (319-312-320=951).