The Boise State softball team is looking for a new head coach after Maggie Huffaker announced she was stepping down on Monday.
Huffaker leaves the Broncos after three years as head coach.
As I have come to this decision to choose a different path, I have to consider my family first, and I look forward to spending more time with my husband and daughter,” Huffaker said in a release. “They’ve been my biggest supporters, and we look forward to now being Bronco fans forever.
"The future is so bright for Boise State softball and I can’t wait to see the success that’s in store for the program,” Huffaker added
In 2019 Huffaker led the Broncos to their second NCAA Tournament bid in school history and first at-large bid. At the Gainesville Regional, Boise State beat Stanford 9-1 for its first NCAA Tournament win and reached the regional championship. Boise State finished the year 36-16, the second-most wins in program history.
“I would like to thank Coach Huffaker for mentoring an outstanding group of young women these past few seasons,” Boise State Athletics Director Jeramiah Dickey said in a statement. “Her student-athletes have excelled both on and off the field while dealing with incredibly difficult circumstances these past two years. She has been an amazing leader, and I wish her the best as she moves toward championing a different path with her family.”
BOISE STATE SHOOTS ONE-OVER PAR AT REGIOANLS: The Boise State men’s golf team shot a one-over 289 as a team in the first round of the NCAA Regional Tournament in Albuquerque, New Mexico on Monday and sits tied for ninth.
Skyler Eubank paced the Broncos, shooting a two-under 70 and sits tied for ninth individually, four strokes behind Oklahoma’s Jonathan Brightwell, who leads with a 66.
Hugo Townsend shot an even-par 72 for the Broncos, while Max Charles had a 73, while Joe Neuheisel and Josh Gliege both shot 73.
Oregon State holds the team lead, eight strokes ahead of the Broncos.
NNU SOFTBALL GETS BID TO NCAA TOURNAMENT: The Northwest Nazarene softball team has received an at-large bid to the NCAA Division II Softball Tournament.
The Nighthawks were announced as the No. 3 seed in the West Regional on Sunday and will open the double-elimination tournament at 3:30 p.m. MDT on Wednesday against No. 6 seed Central Washington in Irvine, California.
This will mark the second trip to the NCAA Tournament for the Nighthawks and the first as an at-large selection. Northwest Nazarene qualified as GNAC Tournament Champions in 2018 and lost both games at the tournament.
Also in the West Regional is top seed and host California Irvine, No. 2 Biola, No. 4 Western Washington and No. 5 Hawaii Hilo.