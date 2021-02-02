The Boise State football team landed a pair of local standouts on Tuesday, just one day before national signing day. Eagle High’s Ben Ford and Rocky Mountain’s Jordan Erickson both announced their decisions to stay in the Treasure Valley on Twitter.
The pair made their announcements roughly three minutes apart, with Erickson announcing his decision to join as a preferred walk on at 5:20 p.m. and Ford making his decision public shortly after.
Ford, the 5A Southern Idaho Conference West Division Player of the Year, passed for 845 yards in seven games as the Mustangs’ quarterback and rushed for 914 yards. After having his junior season end early due to a torn ACL, he accounted for 24 total touchdowns this season. He will sign as a wide receiver.
Ford had been committed to play baseball at the University of Washington, but opened his recruitment up for an opportunity to play football at the college level last year.
Erickson, who won state titles with Rocky Mountain in 2018 and 20, will join the Broncos as a safety. He was a first-team All-conference selection on offense, where he had 464 rushing yards, 672 receiving yards and 16 total touchdowns. On defense, he had three tackles and a sack.
He accepted a preferred walk on offer from Boise State over offers from several other schools, including Army, Navy, Air Force, Idaho and Idaho State.
HAWKS ADD TWO FORMER BSU COACHES
Boise Hawks manager Gary Van Tol will bring two of his coaches from Boise State to his staff.
The Hawks announced Tuesday that Travis Buck will serve as the teams’ hitting coach in 2021 and Michiel van Kampen will be the team’s pitching coach.
Both coached under Van Tol last season, Boise State’s first baseball season in 40 years. The Broncos played 14 games before having the season cancelled by the COVID-19 pandemic. The program was discontinued over the summer.
“It’s a blessing to keep some of the original band members together,” Van Tol said in a release. “Michiel and Travis were instrumental in helping me build Boise State’s program. Their love of the game, passion to teach and ability to help players reach their full potential will translate well with the pre-game. Oh, and doesn’t hurt that these guys competed on the biggest stage in front of packed houses. I’m fired up to have them back in the trenches with me as we take this show on the road in the Pioneer League.”
COLLEGE OF IDAHO GAME VS LCSC CANCELED
The College of Idaho men’s basketball team’s showdown against No. 4 Lewis-Clark State, scheduled for Friday, was canceled on Tuesday due to the Cascade Conference’s COVID-19 protocol.
The game is the 13th game the Yotes (5-7) have seen either canceled or postponed during this season, including the second against the Warriors. The teams were also scheduled to meet on Jan. 16 in Lewiston.