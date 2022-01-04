The Boise State football team once again has an opening on its coaching staff after special teams coordinator and EDGE coach Stacy Collins has taken a job at Penn State.
The Nittany Lions announced Collins as their special teams coordinator and outside linebackers/nickels coach. Collins was in his first season at Boise State following five seasons at Utah State.
Under Collins, Boise State blocked three punts, returning two for touchdowns, while kicker Jonah Dalmas was a first-team All-Mountain West selection and Lou Groza semifinalist and punt returner Stefan Cobbs was a second-team All-Conference selection.
PREP ROUNDUP
GIRLS BASKETBALL
TIMBERLINE 64, KUNA 22: Audrey Taylor scored 20 points and Sophia Glancey had 16 as Timberline rolled to its 13th straight victory to open the season.
Lauren McCall had seven points for the Wolves (13-0, 9-0 5A Southern Idaho Conference).
Brylin Field had nine points to lead Kuna (3-11, 1-8).
BISHOP KELLY 53, CALDWELL 19: Bishop Kelly jumped out to a 22-2 lead in the first quarter, rolling to a 4A SIC win.
Madison Hutchinson led the Knights (8-4, 5-1) with 14 points, while Addie Hiler scored 11 and Jordyn Carnell and Caroline Knothe both finished with 10.
Selena Chaves scored seven points to pace Caldwell (0-10, 0-5).
MELBA 54, NYSSA (ORE.) 39: Kendall Clark had 14 points and 12 rebounds as Melba won in nonconference action.
Brooklynn Dayley had 12 points and seven steals for the Mustangs (12-1).
BOYS BASKETBALL
BISHOP KELLY 57, NAMPA 27: Blake Hawthorne had a double-double, scoring 18 points and pulling down 10 rebounds as Bishop Kelly won in 4A SIC play.
Will Chipman had 12 points for the Knights (7-3, 3-0).
Gabe Navarro scored 12 points for Nampa (3-5, 1-1).
MELBA 76, NEW PLYMOUTH 55: Cache Beus had 25 points and 11 rebounds as Melba stayed unbeaten in 3A Snake River Valley Conference play.
Joe Reiber finished with 22 points for Melba (8-1, 3-0 SRV), while Braden Volkers scored 18.
