The Boise State football team has signed offensive lineman Rick Moore, a junior college transfer who will join the Broncos for the 2022 season, the team announced Tuesday.
A native of Los Gatos, Calif., Moore (6-6/290) played his freshman season at the College of San Mateo in 2021. He made his Bulldog debut against Laney College (Oct. 23), helping the team to a 52-7 victory over the Eagles.
A member of Los Gatos’ 2019 CIF Central Coast Section championship team, Moore was a two-sport student-athlete in high school, competing in football and basketball.
IDAHO ADDS THREE TRANSFERS
The Idaho football team announced the signings of three transfers to the 2022 Vandal football squad on Tuesday. Two players with Power-five experience and one high-level FCS quarterback will make the move to Moscow.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
The trio includes former Notre Dame linebacker Paul Moala, former USC edge rusher Juliano Falaniko and former South Dakota State quarterback J'Bore Gibbs.
Moala comes to Idaho after playing in 23 games in four seasons for Notre Dame. He tallied 22 total tackles, including a tackle for loss. During the 2019-20 season, he intercepted a pitch against Navy and returned the ball for a touchdown. Prior to Notre Dame, he was a first-team All-State at Penn High School in South Bend, Indiana. He was also named the 2017 InstyStar Mr. Football Defensive Back in 2017 and the Northern Indiana Conference Defensive MVP.
Moala will have two years of eligibility remaining.
Falaniko comes to Idaho after playing in 37 games for USC over his career. He has 22 career tackles, including 1.5 TFL and half a sack. He also has one forced fumble. He hails from American Samoa where he was a two-time All-American Samoa First-Team player and the MVP of the All-Poly Camp. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.
Gibbs joins his new Idaho coach Jason Eck, his former offensive coordinator, in the transition from South Dakota State to Idaho. Gibbs played in 10 games for the Jackrabbits, six in 2019 and four in the spring of 2021 before suffering season-ending injuries. He turned heads as a freshman when he led SDSU in a close game against Minnesota. He rushed for a touchdown and passed for another in the 28-21 loss. In six games that season, he passed for 1,058 yards and 10 TDs while rushing for four more before suffering a season-ending injury against North Dakota State. He has two years of eligibility remaining and can potentially appeal for a third due to an injury redshirt.