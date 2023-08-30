BOISE — The Boise State football team’s defense knows it has a tall task ahead of it this weekend, and the Broncos aren’t shying away from talking about it either.
The Bronco secondary will see just how its stacks up Saturday in the season opener at Washington against a Huskies team that led the nation in passing last season and figures to be ranked highly again this season with many of its key air attack pieces returning.
“Most definitely, we’re excited for this challenge,” said Boise State safety Rodney Robinson. “We know how good we are in this room. I like going against a challenge, people that are going to test us. They have a good offense, the No. 1-ranked (passing) offense in the country last year. So, we have good opportunity to prove ourselves in week 1.”
A year after 369.8 passing yards per game, the Huskies show no signs of slowing down in 2023. They return a quarterback who has been in the preseason Heisman Trophy conversation, a pair of 1,000-yard receivers, a third returning starting receiver and two pass-catching tight ends.
Between those five pass catchers, that accounts for more than 73.7 percent of the Huskies’ receiving yards last season and 24 of their 32 touchdown catches.
“There’s a whole lot of offense to defend, especially from a formation standpoint,” said Boise State coach Andy Avalos. “It’s the amount of formations, the amount of shifts and movements you get presnap, and then, obviously, the personnel. They use their personnel well. The quarterback is extremely efficient in the pass game in terms of getting the ball out and staying on schedule within the pass game.”
The quarterback, Michael Penix Jr., is coming off a career year which saw him pass for 4,641 yards, breaking a school record previously held by Caldwell High graduate Cody Pickett. His efforts also earned him Associated Press Comeback Player of the Year honors after suffering four-straight season-ending injuries while at Indiana.
He was sacked just seven times last season.
“Penix does a phenomenal job of creating space for himself,” said Boise State defensive coordinator Spencer Danielson. “He does a great job feeling when the pressure’s coming and getting the ball out. And he trusts his receivers and they're on the page a lot of the times where even if he feels pressure, he’s going to give one of those guys a shot and they either come down with it, or the defense doesn’t. He’s one of the best I’ve seen in a long time at not only throwing the football, which he’s obviously extremely talented at, but also making sure he doesn’t get sacked and keeps the drive moving.”
Of course, trusting your receivers is easy when you have two All-Pac-12 selections in Rome Odunze and Jalen McMillan. Odunze was 10th in the nation last season with 1,145 receiving yards, while McMillan finished the season with 1,098 yards. Washington joins Ohio State as the only two schools in the nation to return a pair of 1,000-yard receivers this season.
Additionally, Washington returns Ja'Lynn Polk, who had 694 receiving yards, and Jack Westover and Devin Culp, pass catching tight ends who had 31 and 29 receptions, respectively, last season.
“They do a great job, it’s a lot to prepare for,” said cornerbacks coach Demario Warren. “On top of that, they got the personnel to be great. It’s challenging, but that’s what you’re here for. That’s why you come to a program like this, you want to compete against the best and you want to be able to give your guys the best answers to make sure they can go be successful.”
But Boise State has never been a team to shy away from a challenge. The defensive backfield knows exactly what it has facing it Saturday in Seattle and it’s ready to show what it can do against one of the nation’s elite air attacks.
“Going up and playing a top-10 team is everything you wish for at Boise State,” said cornerback Jaylen Clark. “Coach Danielson always says, ‘this is what you come to Boise State for.’ Being able to soak that in and take that into reality is what we’re all getting ready for.”