The College of Idaho football team saw its season come to an end Sunday when the Yotes were not selected to participate in the 16-team NAIA Tournament.
Despite earning at least a share of the Frontier Conference title for the third year in a row, the Yotes (7-3, 7-3 Frontier Conference) did not earn an automatic bid, as Montana Western finished No. 19 in the final poll to grab the spot. The Bulldogs will be the No. 16 seed and will face top-seeded Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) on Saturday.
The College of Idaho was No. 25 in the final NAIA poll, while Rocky Mountain, which also finished tied with the Yotes and the Bulldogs was No. 21.
BRONCO WOMEN EARN FIRST WIN OF SEASON: The shooters for the Boise State women’s basketball team found their rhythm Monday, leading the Broncos to an 83-48 win against Oregon Tech, their first win of the season.
Two days after shooting 2 for 17 from 3-point range in a 61-38 season-opening loss to Long Beach State, Boise State was able to sink its deep shots going 11 for 25. Mary Kay Naro had five 3-pointers and led the Broncos with 17 points to go with four assists.
Five other Broncos scored in double figures as Dominique Leonidas had 13 points, Abby Muse and Kaitlin Burgess both scored 11 and Elodie Lalotte and Anna Ostlie both scored 10. Lalotte also had ten rebounds to earn her first career double-double.
Boise State has its first road game of the season on Saturday at BYU.
YOTES WOMEN’S SOCCER EARNS NAIA BID: After tying a school-record with 14 wins this season, the College of Idaho women’s soccer team earned the No. 4 seed in the West Palm Beach, Fla. Bracket of the NAIA Opening Round.
The Yotes (14-6) will be playing in the tournament for the second season in a row and will play top-seeded Keiser (14-2) in the first round at 9 a.m. MDT on Thursday.
The Seahawks are the two-time defending NAIA National Champions, having defeated William Carey 2-1 in overtime to claim the title during the spring campaign. Five players have tallied five or more goals for Keiser, led by Kyoka Koshijima (8 goals, 9 assists). Goalkeeper Grace McClellan has 13 career shutouts. The Seahawks and Yotes have never played each other.
In the other pairing in West Palm Beach, No. 2 Cumberland (Tenn.) will be matched up with No. 3 St. Thomas (Fla.).
The winner of the two games will play for the bracket championship at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday.
