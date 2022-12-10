The Idaho Steelheads continued their hot start to the season Saturday, beating the Worcester Railers 4-1 in Massachusetts.
Idaho scored four unanswered goals after allowing Worcester to score in the first period. The Steelheads have won 16 of 20 games to start the season.
Ryan Dmowski scored his league-leading 13th goal of the season and added two assists for his ninth multi-point game of the season.
Owen Headrick scored a goal and recorded an assist to extend his points streak to 11 games, while Patrick Kudla and Ty Pelton-Byce, both also scored.
BRONCO WOMEN FALL TO SAINT MARY’S IN OVERTIME
The Boise State women’s basketball team dropped a 68-65 game against Saint Mary’s in overtime on Saturday at Extra Mile Arena.
Boise State (3-7) took a seven-point lead in the third quarter, but the Gaels bounced back and took a lead on a 3-pointer late in the quarter.
Abby Muse tied the game at 57 with two free throws with 1:03 left on the clock and Mandy Simpson got the Broncos the ball back with a defensive block. But Simpson missed a jump shot with seven seconds left, sending the game to overtime.
In the final minute of the overtime period, Dani Bayes had a 3-point attempt, which would have tied the game, go in and out of the hoop. The Broncos got another shot after Saint Mary’s missed to free throw attempts, but a turnover on an inbound pass ended the game.
Elodie Lalotte led the Broncos with 12 points, eight of which came in the fourth quarter and overtime.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
NNU MEN BEAT GEORGE FOX
Ryzin Bergersen had 19 points, leading the Northwest Nazarene men’s basketball team to a 78-53 non-conference win against George Fox Saturday at Johnson Sports Center.
The Nighthawks (4-5) went on a 13-0 run early in the first half with Bergersen hitting a pair of 3-pointers on the run, to give NNU a 19-6 lead. The Nighthawks didn’t surrender that lead the rest of the game.
Gabe Murphy finished with 16 points and nine rebounds for NNU, while Tru Allen scored 10 points to go with nine assists.
NNU WOMEN FALL IN EXHIBITION TO UTAH VALLEY
The Northwest Nazarene women’s basketball team gave Utah Valley all it could handle, before falling 76-72 to its NCAA Division I opponent in an exhibition game.
The Nighthawks led going into the fourth quarter, but the Wolverines went on an 8-0 run to take their first lead since the first quarter, and held on for the win.
The Nighthawks held a lead for 24 of 40 minutes.
Clare Eubanks led the Nighthawks with 16 points, while Jordan Pinson had 15.