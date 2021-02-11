For the second day in a row the Boise State women’s basketball team approached a school record Thursday, but Mallory McGwire fouled out three rebounds short of putting her name in the record book and Boise State fell 74-62.
A day after Jade Loville had a school-record 40 points in a Bronco victory, McGwire pulled down 20 rebounds to go with 19 points, but picked up her fifth foul with 7:39 left in the game, ending her pursuit of the record of 23 rebounds set by Ja’Lara Walker against San Jose State during the 2007-08 season.
Boise State (10-7, 7-7 Mountain West) fell two games behind the Rebels (11-8, 9-5) for fourth place in the league standings with four games to go.
Loville finished with 14 points for the Broncos, while Elodie Lalotte scored 10.
YOTES SPOIL RETURN OF EASTERN OREGON BASEBALL: The College of Idaho baseball team handed Eastern Oregon its first loss in 15 years.
The Yotes played host to the Mountaineers, whose program had been dormant since 2006 and handed Eastern Oregon a season-opening doubleheader sweep winning Game 1, 13-9 and the nightcap, 5-1.
The Yotes (5-4) extended their winning streak to four games, their longest since 2016.
Anthony Pannullo was 3 for 5 with five RBIs in the opener, including a two-run single during a 6-run first inning. Pannullo added a sixth RBI in the second game and five Yote pitchers combined to hold Eastern Oregon to five hits while striking out 10.