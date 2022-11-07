Support Local Journalism


True freshman Natalie Pasco led the way scoring 20 points in her debut for the Boise State women’s basketball team as the Broncos rolled to a 121-64 win against NAIA Multnomah in their season opener Monday.

Boise State jumped out to a 68-34 lead by halftime and shot 55.4% from the field, including 16 of 28 (57.1%) from 3-point range.

