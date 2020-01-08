The Boise State women’s basketball team made just one of its last 10 field goals, scoring just three points over the final eight an a half minutes, as UNLV rallied from a 11-point deficit to beat Boise State 66-65 on Tuesday in Mountain West play.
The Rebels (7-8, 3-1 Mountain West) took their first lead since early in the first quarter on a layup by Latecia Smith with five seconds left and Riley Lupfer missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer as the Broncos (11-6, 3-2) fell for the second time in three games.
Boise State looked to be in control early in the fourth quarter, after an A’Shanti Coleman jump shot gave the Broncos a 62-51 lead with 8:33 left in the game. But the Rebels’ defense shut down the Broncos the rest of the way and UNLV tied the game at 62 on a Isis Beh layup with 1:32 left.
Mallory McGwire responded with a 3-pointer to put the Broncos back ahead, but Smith hit a jumper with 56 seconds on the clock. After a missed shot by McGwire with 29 seconds left, Smith sank the go-ahead layup.
Lupfer and Rachel Bowers both scored 14 points to lead the Broncos, while McGwire and Jade Loville both scored 12. Jayde Christopher finished with 11 assists to lead the Broncos.
Boise State returns to ExtraMile Arena on Saturday for a 2 p.m. game against San Diego State.
PREP ROUNDUPWEISER 58, VALE (ORE.) 42: Brett Spencer scored 19 points as Weiser won in nonconference action.
Layton Tolman added nine points for the Wolverines (6-6), while Ande Jensen scored eight.