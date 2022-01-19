Four Broncos scored in double figures and Boise State women’s basketball team posted a 70-59 come-from-behind win over visiting Wyoming on Wednesday night.
The Broncos (6-11, 2-4 Mountain West) scored 28 points in the fourth quarter and broke a 14-game losing streak when trailing at halftime. It was the fifth-straight win at home over the Cowgirls (6-8, 2-3).
Wyoming, the defending Mountain West Tournament champion, led 48-42 after three quarters. A pair of free throws and a putback by Elodie Lalotte, who finished with 10 points and seven rebounds, cut the lead to 48-46 with 8:51 to play.
The teams traded scores with Dominique Leonidas nailing a jumper to make the score 54-52 in favor of the visitors with 6:46 remaining. The Brown transfer followed with the second of her three steals in the final period and converted a pair of free throws to tie the game at the 6:16 mark. Leonidas scored six points in the fourth quarter and finished with 13.
A basket by Trista Hull with 5:34 left gave the Broncos a 56-54 lead, their first since the 5:53 mark of the second quarter. After Wyoming tied the game, Rachel Bowers scored two of her season-high 12 points to start a 14-3 run over the final 4:54.
A 3-point play by Hull 50 second later pushed the lead to five and it swelled to 65-59 on a basket by Lalotte with 1:35 left.
Mary Kay Naro finished with a team-high 14 points and sealed the victory by making 5 of 6 free throws in the last 1:05.
CRAMER TOP AMERICAN AT JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS
Boise’s Aurora Cramer placed 51st Wednesday in the 12.5 kilometer Junior Individual Competition in the first day of the European Open Junior Championships.
Cramer had three missed targets during four visits to the shooting range in the Slovenian Alps and was was the top American woman. American teammates Cheresa Bouley, Zimmer, Minn., placed 61st and Lexie Madigan, Truckee, Calif., was 74th in a very competitive field of 87 athletes.
The podium went to two young women from France and a Russian in third.
NNU MEN’S HOOPS GETS SCHEDULE UPDATE
Due to health and safety protocols involving the Saint Martin’s men’s basketball program, the Saints’ scheduled games at Central Washington on Thursday and at Northwest Nazarene on Saturday have been postponed.
No makeup dates have been announced.
Instead of facing the Saints on Saturday, the Nighthawks have now moved up their game against Western Washington as a replacement. Northwest Nazarene was going to play the Western Washington next Tuesday in a rescheduled game from Jan. 1, but will now face the Vikings at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday
The Nighthawks are also still set to host Western Oregon at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday in the Johnson Sports Center.
BOYS BASKETBALL
OWYHEE 50, TIMBERLINE 27: Liam Campbell and Machaon Savedra both scored eight points as Owyhee earned a 5A Southern Idaho Conference win with balanced scoring.
Barrett Fernandez, Titus Bailey and Jack Payne each finished with seven points for the Storm (11-3, 8-1 SIC).
AJ LaBeau had six points to lead Timberline (7-5, 3-4).