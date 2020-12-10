BOISE — It may be one of the youngest teams in the country, but the Boise State women's basketball team is already making the most of its second chances.
For the third straight game, the Broncos pulled down at least 15 offensive boards, resulting in a season-high 24 second-chance points, as Boise State beat Eastern Washington 84-64 on Thursday at ExtraMile Arena.
“I think the past couple of games we've been struggling on getting our free throw blockouts, so that's something we've really been focusing hard on in practice,” said senior Mallory McGwire, who tied for a team-high eight rebounds, three of which came on the offensive end. “Today it really translated into the game. I know we have certain consequences if we do not get a certain number of offensive boards and I think that's pushing some of the freshmen to box out and grab some of those boards.”
Both Rachel Bowers and Elodie Lalotte also had eight rebounds for the Broncos (3-0), with Bowers getting four offensive boards and Lalotte getting three. In total, Boise State finished with 17 offensive rebounds compared to 21 defensive boards pulled down by the Eagles (0-3).
Through three games, Boise State had 51 offensive rebounds. After getting at least 15 rebounds in eight games all of last season, Boise State has now done it in every game so far.
“We're just pounding it in a lot more than we have,” said Boise State coach Gordy Presnell. “We have a lot of depth in that (forward) position, we have a lot of fouls to give in that position. So if we miss it, we want to go get it, and we did that.”
The 84 points scored by the Broncos also marked the third time Boise State has reached that total this season. McGwire led five Broncos who scored in double figures, with 18 points. Freshman Alexis Mark added 15, Jade Loville scored 12 and freshmen Kimora Sykes and Lalotte both came of the bench to score 11 and 10, respectively.
It was the first time scoring in double figures for both Sykes and Lalotte. They became the latest newcomers to step up for the Broncos, whose roster features 10 freshmen.
“Last week it was Chinma (Njoku) who had a big game,” said Presnell. “This time Kimora and Elodie stepped up. Elodie needed a good day. We've been here a long time since mid-August and she needed to have a good night. I was pleased for her. It's a long way home from Paris. So I thought she was tough to guard down there. She's pretty strong and she was able to get her shot off in traffic.”
The Broncos also got their 3-point shooting going for the first time after going a combined 7 for 29 in wins over the College of Idaho and Weber State. On Thursday, Boise State was 8 for 15 from 3-point range, with Sykes leading the way with a trio of triples. Presnell said the eight 3-pointers would have been the minimum acceptable last year with big 3-point shooters like Riley Lupfer and Braydey Hodgins.
“Last year was fun because you could just get in the post, kick out and Riley would hit it,” said McGwire. “You knew it was going in, no matter what. This year it's a learning curve, because we're all so new. It's getting in the right places and I think they're still feeling a little bit of pressure. Hopefully they'll get over it soon and realize that they are good and they can hit those 3s.”
Presnell said the Broncos expect to get a big boost in 3-point shooting after freshman Anna Ostlie returns from an ACL injury. Ostlie hit 161 3-pointers during her career at Chaparral (Arizona) High and was 33 for 63 as a senior before suffering her injury last December. Presnell said Ostlie is “really close” to recovering from the injury.
“She can really fill it up, similar to what Riley used to be able to do,” the coach said.
After three home games, Boise State now hits the road for the first time, heading to Provo, Utah, for a game Saturday at BYU. With the COVID-19 pandemic keeping the Broncos from participating in their annual team retreat, this trip will serve that purpose.
With so many new faces, Presnell said that it will give the Broncos an opportunity to express themselves and get to really know one another.
“One of the things we've been good at in the past is culture, being able to accept each other and love each other,” Presnell said. “So with 10 freshman, we had improvements just checking in without going to the scorers table. It's just a learning experience for everybody and these kids have been in quarantine a couple times, so we'll just keep plugging away.”