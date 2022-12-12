Subscribe
Mya Hansen had 15 points to lead five Broncos in double figures as the Boise State women’s basketball team beat NAIA Evergreen State 97-31 on Monday.
Boise State (4-7) outscored the Geoducks 35-4 in the second quarter to take a 56-16 halftime lead.
Allie Hueckman had a career-high 11 points, while Elodie Lalotte, Abby Muse and Natalie Pasco each scored 10.
