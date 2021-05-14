Boise State and visiting Nevada split a Mountain West softball doubleheader Friday.
The Broncos won the opener 4-3 and Nevada prevailed 3-1 in the second game.
Boise State used a pair of home runs in the seventh inning in the opener for a dramatic rally. Karlee Johnson and Bella Rocco hit the homers.
The split moved Boise State to 20-24 overall and 11-12 in conference.
"The game one comeback was so fun to see for our team," Boise State coach Maggie Huffaker said. "All of our seniors did a great job setting the tone so it was fitting for Karlee to come up with the seventh-inning homer, and Bella Rocco just continues to get better and better. It was fun to see her come through again."
Kelsey Lalor led Boise State batters going a combined 3 for 5 with a double and Ashlyn Adams went 3 for 7.
The regular-season finale is Saturday at noon at Dona Larsen Park.