MERIDIAN — Braden Anderson is defined by many things.
The Boise Timbers U-18 boys soccer midfielder is one of the stars on the team.
A two-time All-5A Southern Idaho Conference selection.
And a U.S. National Team member.
But being deaf isn’t one of them.
“I couldn’t be more proud of a player to be honest with you,” said Bill Taylor, the soccer coach for both the Timbers U-18 and Rocky Mountain boys soccer teams. “He’s the epitome of the American lifestyle with the ups and the downs and the trials he’s had to face throughout the course of his whole life. I’ve told my other players, ‘That if all of you could have the heart and the mentality that Braden has, you’d win a national championship.’”
Heather Anderson had just given birth to her second child and first son when doctors told her that something was wrong. They just didn’t know what. So she and Braden were sent home with a new-born screening test scheduled.
“I took him home, thinking he could hear me,” Heather said.
So the results were “devastating.” Braden was born 100 percent deaf.
There was no history of deafness of any kind in the family.
“I went into a depression,” Heather said. “How do you comfort a baby that can’t hear you? Imagine your kid not being able to hear the sound of your own voice.”
But with the help of baby sign language, she got through the ordeal until a cochlear implant surgery could be planned. Despite push back from the deaf community, who Heather said wanted him to remain completely deaf, Braden had the procedure done to his left ear when he was 3. Following the surgery, a removal electronic hearing device was attached, sending electrical pulses to his inner ear, which allowed him to hear for the very first time.
"I compared it to an arm being broken. It doesn't make sense not to fix it," Heather said. "I wanted him to be part of the hearing world."
With that out of the way, the family focused on far less stressful things — like getting Braden into soccer.
He got involved in the sport about a year later and was a natural at it. Braden made his first club team at 7.
Primarily relying on his other senses, including having 180-degree peripheral vision, Braden worked his way up to the Timbers by the age of 14. He was the MVP of their Idaho State Cup championship-winning team a year later. This came after spending the entire first season on the club’s B team.
“Boy, he just has the determination that he’s going to try hard and work harder than anyone else," said Bruce Williams, the coach at Centennial High School where Anderson started for three seasons. "You know how some kids will just do drills, well he does the drills to get the most benefit out of it. When it comes to soccer, he wants to impress the coaches and make sure they know that he’s around. He’s there so he can catch your eye."
But others still tried to use his disability against him. Braden’s hearing device can’t get wet. So while playing for the Timbers during a sleet storm in Jackson, Wyoming, four years ago, he had to remove it.
The opposing coach noticed and keyed in on Braden. He yelled at his players, “Don’t worry, he can’t hear me!”
The coach didn’t know that Braden had gotten quite good at reading people’s lips over the years, though. Braden once found out all of the presents he was getting for his 9th birthday after reading his father’s lips through a window while bouncing on a trampoline.
He can now read people's lips up to 40 yards out.
So Braden scored all three of his team’s goals in the 3-2 win, including the game winner. He let the coach know all about it afterward.
“The look on his face was absolutely priceless,” Braden said. “He was in total shock.”
However, Braden contemplated quitting shortly after.
He was 15. Certain kids on his own team had grown jealous. There were several practices where teammates purposely didn’t pass him the ball, tackled him with their cleats up and made snide comments — often times about the way he talked.
Luckily, Braden had Taylor.
“I had many, many long heart-to-heart conversations with Braden to help him through the psychology of being deaf and having to deal with prejudices,” Taylor said. “I told him, ‘Look, this is how the real world works. You’re going to have to fight your way through it. You quit this now, you’re going to quit other things whenever it gets hard. You’re going to have to work harder than anyone to make it work.’”
Taylor was also responsible for getting him on the U.S. Deaf National Men’s Soccer Team.
Taylor, who serves as the President of the Idaho Youth Soccer Association, was at the U.S. Soccer Annual General Meeting in February of 2017 in Hawaii when he ran into the President of the U.S. Deaf Soccer Association, Trip Neil. Taylor told him all about Braden and asked if he could try out for the team. The U.S. Deaf National Men’s Soccer Team is usually reserved for older players. But moved by his story, Neil said for him to come down to Frisco, Texas for a tryout.
“My dad told me, ‘It’s alright if you don’t make the team. Let's just see how these guys are,’” Braden said. “But in my mind, I wanted to make the team. I wanted to be the youngest out there. I wanted to show everyone there that I belonged.”
On the first day, Braden stole the ball, dribbled past a few defenders and scored a goal against players who were nearly 10 years older. At another tryout in Connecticut a few weeks later, he scored two more goals.
And that was all everybody needed to see.
He made the team for the next three years, including being selected to represent his country at the Deaf Pan-American Games in Temuco, Chile, on Nov. 8-19.
The United States beat Mexico 3-2 in the opening round, Chile 4-0 in the quarterfinals, Brazil 3-0 in the semis and Argentina 1-0 in the finals on Nov. 15. Braden played in three out of the four games. The only one he didn’t see time in was against Brazil.
Braden started the second half against Argentina and played the entire 45 minutes. He stole the ball at midfield, slipped past two defenders and crossed the ball from the left side of the box to JP Kanashir, who got it over to Michael Schmid for the goal to deliver the United States its first ever Pan-American championship. The U.S. also qualified for the 2020 Deaf World Cup on Sept. 9-24 in South Korea and next year’s Deaflympics in part because of Braden’s heads up play.
“He’s an inspiration. How can he not be,” Williams said. “I can’t imagine what it would be like to go through life not being able to hear and then also to be able to try and play soccer at a high level or do anything at a high level like Braden is doing.”
Braden just started back up with the Timbers. They’re currently second in the U.S. Youth Soccer National League Northwest Conference at 4-2.
At a recent tournament in Portland, with scouts from Major League Soccer in attendance, Braden recorded a hat trick against a U-19 team. Every single scout requested film on him afterward.
“I don’t want him to be known for his disability,” Heather said. “I do as far as overcoming it. But I want him to be known for his great ability to play soccer and I think that's exactly what he's doing.”