A pair of 4A Southern Idaho Conference girls soccer standouts and rivals signed letters of intent to be teammates at Boise State on Wednesday.
Kuna's Alexis Haws, a defender, and Bishop Kelly's Ali Chatterton, a midfielder/defender, join the Broncos. Haws plans to enroll early in January. Both were teammates on the Boise Thorns FC club team.
Chatterton is the younger sister of current Boise State senior Aubree Chatterton.
The Broncos' final Idaho recruit is Sophie Drown, a forward/midfielder from Eagle. She also will enroll early.
In all, Boise State coach Jim Thomas announced a signing class of 12. He continued his trend of signing the top talent from the Treasure Valley.
• Bradie Garven of Eagle signed with Idaho State. She was the Mustangs' top goal scorer.
SOFTBALL
Boise State signed Extra Inning Softball's 25th-ranked cruiting class.
Four of the five signees hail from California and the other is from Nebraska.
GYMNASTICS
Boise State signed three to letters of intent.
Emma Loyim (Mountain Lakes, New Jersey), Elaina McGovern (Richmond, Kentucky) and Alyssa Vulaj (Yorba Linda, California) will join Boise State as freshmen for the 2021-22 season.
VOLLEYBALL
Boise State announced the signing of two prep standouts.
They are Paige Bartsch of Helena, Montana, and Jordan Miller of Goodyear, Arizona.
Bartsch is a 6-foot-3 middle blocker who was the Montana Gatorade Player of the Year as a junior. Miller is a 6-foot outside hitter who is a 2020 AVCA Under Armour All-American.