Boise State women's basketball coach Gordy Presnell will have to wait at least one more game to pick up his 700th overall career victory.
Not that it really mattered Saturday afternoon. The fact his Broncos had a chance to bounce back from a 35-point shellacking at the hands of Fresno State two days earlier was impressive.
Visiting Boise State rallied but came up short, falling to the Bulldogs 67-64 in a Mountain West game.
The Broncos had a furious rally in the final five minutes. Trailing 58-50, Boise State eventually tied the score at 58-all with 3:50 remaining.
The teams exchanged baskets until a Fresno State turnover with 2:05 to go gave Boise State a chance to take the lead.
But Boise State's missed two free throws with 1:47 left, and Fresno State, behind Haley Cavinder, took care of business in the final minute.
Cavinder made a free throw and hit a clutch 3-pointer with 29 seconds to go, giving the Bulldogs a 66-62 lead.
The Broncos' Mallory McGwire scored a career-high 26 points. McGwire scored 12 of the Broncos' 16 points in the fourth quarter, including the final eight by Boise State (8-3, 5-3 Mountain West). She tied the game at 62-all with 2:20 remaining before the Bulldogs (8-5, 6-2) scored four straight points to go up 66-62 with 29.9 second left.
McGwire added a putback basket and Fresno State made 1 of 2 at the foul line. Boise State called timeout and moved the ball to the frontcourt with 11.1 seconds remaining trailing 67-64.
The Broncos tried to go inside for a quick two. Jade Loville missed and Abby Muse grabbed the rebound, but the buzzer sounded before Boise State could attempt a game-tying 3-pointer.
McGwire just missed a double-double, adding a game-high nine rebounds. Muse had 11 points and eight rebounds and Loville tallied a dozen points.
The Broncos return home to play Colorado State for a two-game series beginning Wednesday at 2 p.m.