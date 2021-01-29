The slide continued for the Boise State women's basketball team Friday afternoon.
Lore Devos and McKenna Hofschild combined for 33 points and Colorado State defeated Boise State 75-53 in a Mountain West matinee.
The win gave the Rams (12-2, 8-2 Mountain West) a two-game sweep of the Broncos (8-5, 5-5). Colorado State moved back into a tie with New Mexico atop the conference standings while Boise State lost its fourth straight.
The Rams broke up a close game with a 16-2 run in a span of 4:04 to take a 24-9 lead with 9:44 remaining before halftime. The Broncos closed with 41-29 at intermission on back-to-back buckets by Abby Muse in the final 1:10 of the first half.
Muse finished with eight points and six rebounds. Jade Loville led the Broncos with 13 points. Freshman Cristina Gil added a season/career-high 10 points.
The Broncos closed within 43-36 with 6:43 left in the third stanza, but the Rams used a 9-0 run over the end of the third and start of the fourth quarters to build their advantage to 59-42.
Boise State continues its homestand Feb. 5 against Nevada. The start time has been changed to 2 p.m