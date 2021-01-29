Support Local Journalism


The slide continued for the Boise State women's basketball team Friday afternoon.

Lore Devos and McKenna Hofschild combined for 33 points and Colorado State defeated Boise State 75-53 in a Mountain West matinee.

The win gave the Rams (12-2, 8-2 Mountain West) a two-game sweep of the Broncos (8-5, 5-5). Colorado State moved back into a tie with New Mexico atop the conference standings while Boise State lost its fourth straight.

The Rams broke up a close game with a 16-2 run in a span of 4:04 to take a 24-9 lead with 9:44 remaining before halftime. The Broncos closed with 41-29 at intermission on back-to-back buckets by Abby Muse in the final 1:10 of the first half.

Muse finished with eight points and six rebounds. Jade Loville led the Broncos with 13 points. Freshman Cristina Gil added a season/career-high 10 points.

The Broncos closed within 43-36 with 6:43 left in the third stanza, but the Rams used a 9-0 run over the end of the third and start of the fourth quarters to build their advantage to 59-42.

Boise State continues its homestand Feb. 5 against Nevada. The start time has been changed to 2 p.m

