Abby Muse and Anna Ostlie each scored a career high 20 points and Boise State wrapped up nonconference play Monday with a 90-39 victory over visiting Warner Pacific.
Muse added a season high 14 rebounds for her third double-double of the season and Ostlie tied her a career high with six assists to match the number of 3-pointers she made against the Knights.
“I thought we needed a feel good game going into Christmas,” Boise State coach Gordy Presnell said. “It’s important our kids work out while they are home, but I want them to enjoy Christmas with their families. We will get back after it right after the holiday and we have a challenge with five of our first seven conference games on the road.”
The Broncos (4-7) raced out to a 6-0 lead and led 13-10 after the first quarter behind six points from Elodie Lalotte, who finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds for her fifth double-double of the season.
Boise State went on a 19-0 run during a 6:08 span that ended the first half and began the second to take a commanding 42-17 lead. Mary Kay Naro and Ostlie each connected on a pair of 3-pointers during the stretch and Muse added five points.
The Knights (6-5) scored the next four points before the Broncos ripped off a 15-0 run with five players contributing points for a 57-21 advantage. By the end of the quarter, the lead was 40 at 72-32.
The short bench of Rachel Bowers, Linsey Lovrovich and Sydney McQuietor combined for 15 points and 14 rebounds in 48 minutes.
Boise State opens the Mountain West portion of its schedule on Dec. 28 at Colorado State. The Broncos entertain New Mexico at 2 p.m. on Dec. 31 in their conference home opener.
