Golf fans in Boise hoping to get a look at the future stars of the sports won’t get the chance to do so in 2020.
The Albertsons Boise Open announced Thursday that the Korn Ferry Tour event will be played without spectators this year at Hillcrest Country Club due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event will otherwise continue on as planned during its scheduled dates of August 13-16.
“It is unfortunate that we will not be able to host our loyal and passionate fans for this year’s event, but the well-being of the Boise and Treasure Valley communities has remained of utmost importance throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” Boise Open executive director Jeff Sanders said in a statement. “The PGA Tour and the Albertsons Boise Open will continue to work directly with local, state and federal government agencies to ensure the health and safety of the players, caddies, volunteers and essential personnel who are allowed onsite during tournament week. With deadlines approaching tied into the operational logistics of running a professional golf tournament, it became readily apparent that conducting the 2020 event with fans onsite would not be a possibility in this ever-changing climate.”
The announcement was made after Ada County was moved back into Stage 3 of the state’s reopening plan last week due to a recent spike in cases.
Fans can still watch the event on television as all four rounds will be televised on the GOLF Channel, with times to be announced at a later date.