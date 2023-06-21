Nigeria US Soccer

The United States' Sofia Huerta controls the ball against Nigeria during the first half of an international friendly soccer match on Sept. 6, 2022, in Washington.

 AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Centennial High graduate Sofia Huerta will make her first World Cup appearance for the United States women's soccer team this summer after rosters were announced for the tournament on Wednesday.

Huerta was one of 23 players named to the American roster, which will defend its title beginning next month in Australia and New Zealand. The Americans are in Group E with Vietnam, the Netherlands and Portugal. The United States opens with Vietnam on July 22 in Auckland.

