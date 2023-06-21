Centennial High graduate Sofia Huerta will make her first World Cup appearance for the United States women's soccer team this summer after rosters were announced for the tournament on Wednesday.
Huerta was one of 23 players named to the American roster, which will defend its title beginning next month in Australia and New Zealand. The Americans are in Group E with Vietnam, the Netherlands and Portugal. The United States opens with Vietnam on July 22 in Auckland.
Players named to the team were selected by coach Vlatko Andonovski.
It will be the first major tournament for the Boise native at the age of 30. She plays as a defender.
"I'm proud that regardless of what everyone was saying, on Twitter or just anyone wanting to voice their opinion on the fact that they didn't think I'd ever be a part of a major tournament with the U.S. Women's National Team, I never really let that get to me," Huerta said in a discussion on the website Bleacher Report. "Of course, sometimes it would creep in and of course self-doubt would also be there at times, but I believed that I knew what I was capable of and if I did whatever I could on and off the field, I would be selected for a major tournament at one point in my career."
Sofia Huerta on making her first World Cup roster at 30 💪
Huerta is currently in her ninth professional season in the National Women's Soccer League and her third with OL Regin, which is located in Seattle. She played in five international matches with Mexico's Women's National Team in 2012-13 before FIFA approved her change of national association to the United States in 2017.
She has made 29 appearances for the U.S. since then, becoming the first Idahoan to play for the Women's National Team. She was most recently a part of the team that won the SheBelieves Cup in February.
Huerta joins veterans Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe on the roster.
"We want to do something that's never been done before. We believe in the quality of the team and the support we have and we think we have what it takes to make it possible," Andonovski said about the opportunity to win a third straight World Cup title.
The players were introduced with a star-studded social media post that included President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, Taylor Swift, Lil Wayne and Megan Thee Stallion.
Morgan, 33, and Rapinoe, 37, will be making their fourth World Cup appearances.
Defender Kelley O'Hara, 34, also earned a spot on her fourth World Cup squad as a veteran presence to shore up the backline in the absence of veteran defender and team captain Becky Sauerbrunn, who announced last week she won't play in the World Cup because of a lingering foot injury.
The team has been hit by injuries in the run-up to the event. In addition to Sauerbrunn, the United States will be without forward Mallory Swanson, who tore the patella tendon in her left knee. Swanson had seven goals this year before she was hurt in an April exhibition match against Ireland.
Catarina Macario, a talented forward who tore her ACL last year while playing for her French club, Lyon, did not recover in time for a spot on the team. Midfielder Sam Mewis also has a lingering injury and wasn't available for the World Cup.
Some of the youngsters include 22-year-old Sophia Smith, who was named both the NWSL Most Valuable Player and the U.S. Soccer Player of the Year for 2022, and 21-year-old Trinity Rodman, U.S. Soccer's Young Player of the Year in 2021 and the daughter of former NBA star Dennis Rodman.
Midfielder Julie Ertz, who was on the team that won the title in 2019, made the squad after returning to the team in April following a long layoff for the birth of her son.
The roster by position with club affiliation:
Goalkeepers: Aubrey Kingsbury (Washington Spirit), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)
Defenders: Alana Cook (OL Reign), Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns), Emily Fox (North Carolina Courage), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave), Sofia Huerta (OL Reign), Kelley O'Hara (Gotham), Emily Sonnett (OL Reign).