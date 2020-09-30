Maybe Aaron Olswanger was prophetic.
His Boise girls cross country team was elevated to No. 1 in the nation by MileSplit on Tuesday. In mid-September Olswanger said he thought he had one of the top teams if not the top team in the nation.
“It's pretty surreal,” Olswanger told The Idaho Press on Wednesday. “Any time your team can be recognized at that level it's amazing. All the credit to the girls. They had an amazing offseason and come to work every day. They enjoy the process.”
If Boise can capture a third straight State 5A championship in late October the Brave might just finish the fall perched atop the national rankings.
“Different states are competing at different times,” Olswanger said. “Oregon and Washington won't compete until late winter early spring and California is in the same boat. There's a lot of cross country left even in 2021 based on the way states shifted things. But who knows. It'd be fun (to end No. 1).”