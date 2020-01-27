After finishing up its Mamba Cup game Sunday morning, the Hoop Dreams' eighth-grade girls basketball team walked one court over for a chance to watch Kobe Bryant's 'The Mambas' team play.
The Boise club team had a chance to connect with the 18-time NBA All-Star after playing the team coached by him last month in another Mamba Cup game. Bryant was so impressed with their play, he invited them to come back for the tournament this past weekend in Thousand Oaks, California.
Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, who was set to play in the game, were among the nine people killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasa, California, on the way to the game. Among those also killed were Team Mamba players Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester.
“He had a huge impact because he's cultural icon,” Hoop Dreams' eighth-grade girls coach George Rodriguez said of Bryant. “With the way he's trending in women's basketball and youth sports, it was something easy to gravitate to. He's a coach, and his daughter is the same age as mine, so I was able to connect with him.”
Rodriguez — an assistant coach for the Borah boys basketball team, whose daughter, Sydnie, plays for Hoop Dreams — said he grew up idolizing Bryant for his work ethic and dedication to the game of basketball. So when an opportunity arose last month to travel to California and play in a tournament with his name attached to it, Rodriguez jumped at it. While Hoop Dreams was there, it got to play against The Mambas, losing by seven while down a couple of players.
Bryant was so impressed with the way the Hoop Dreams team played in the game, he took an opportunity to meet with them after.
“He was telling my girls he respects them, and that's what it's all about,” Rodriguez said. “It's telling them someone as big as Kobe thinks they're playing the game the right way. He just admired their hustle and grit. That's just something I try to instill in practice everyday, install that Mamba mentality. It's a play hard situation.”
Rodriguez got a chance to reconnect with Bryant Saturday night, the night before his death. After games had wrapped up for the evening, he said the two talked for about five minutes. With Hoop Dreams having a game scheduled for 10 a.m. PST Sunday and The Mambas playing at noon, Bryant told Rodriguez to bring his team over to watch the game so he could talk to them after.
As the two parted ways, Bryant told Rodriguez, “Alright coach, have a great evening. Send your girls my love.”
They're words that will stick with Rodriguez.
“He's was an absolute genuine individual,” Rodriguez said. “His generosity and kindness towards my team and girls is amazing. I was in awe, because I'm a huge Kobe fan. Getting the opportunity to compete and share that moment with my girls, it was a surreal feeling. But when the ball was tipped, my girls played hard and he gravitated to that.”
As they were waiting for The Mambas' game to start, news broke about the crash. There was no announcement made in the gym, but once posts started coming in on social media, news spread quickly through the gym.
Rodriguez said there were hugs and tears through the gym. He was sharing hugs with coaches he had never met or played against. Another coach led players in the gym in a prayer. The rest of the tournament was canceled.
“You've got thousands of kids playing basketball, the squeaking of the shoes, refs blowing whistles, fans cheering, then silence,” Rodriguez said. “There were some sombering screams. To have a facility just absolutely stop, it was so surreal. Everyone looked around and said, 'This can't be real.'”
Rodriguez said the girls on his team are still in shock over everything that's happened. Because of the age of the players, he said all of them are processing the news differently. Some got up and went to school Monday, he said, while others stayed home to get their minds right.
“More than anything I think they're just quiet about what happened in the last 24 hours,” Rodriguez said. “For them it's about Gigi. They're the same age, they got to guard her and they got to play the same game as her. They learned that the opportunity is all in your hands.”