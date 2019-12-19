Veta Arteaga hasn’t had the best of luck lately.
Whether it’s a split decision loss, a fibroid tumor or most recently having a title fight stopped because of a cut, the Bellator flyweight women’s mixed martial artist has seemingly always had something get in her way.
The Boise resident will look to put all of that behind her. Arteaga (5-3) steps back into the cage at 8 p.m. MST Friday at Bellator 235 Salute the Troops in Honolulu, Hawaii, on the Paramount Network.
“It’s part of life. It’s adversity. I’ve learned from it and it’s behind me,” Arteaga said. “I feel like I’m mentally tough and I think that’s what works to advantage. I just overcome everything. I embrace every step of the way.”
Arteaga’s fortunes appeared to have changed last year. She picked up a submission win over Denise Kielholtz in her home state at Bellator 205 at CenturyLink Arena on Sept. 21, 2018. It was Arteaga’s second straight win and earned her a Bellator Women's Flyweight (125 pounds) Championship fight against Ilima-Lei Macfarlane at Bellator 220 on April 27.
She was up on all three of the judge’s scorecards going into the third round of that title bout too. But an unlucky shot changed all of that.
While Arteaga was in her guard on the ground, Macfarlane went right over the top and landed a hard elbow directly on the middle of her forehead.
Blood immediately started gushing out and within seconds, Arteaga’s face was a crimson mask.
“My adrenaline was so high that it didn’t hurt honestly,” Arteaga said. “I just felt some sort of coldness. It was like, ‘Oh, (shoot) what happened?’ Then when I got up, I saw the blood and was like, ‘Is this my blood?’ I was just so surprised and shocked.”
The referee stopped the fight and called the doctor over to look at the cut.
Her skull was showing.
Arteaga lost on a doctor’s stoppage in the third round. She had to get 18 stitches, but, remarkably, no concussion.
However, Arteaga still wasn’t allowed to work out for the next three weeks. So she spent a lot of time at home — alone with just her thoughts.
“It was a grieving process,” Arteaga said. “I felt every emotion you could possibly think of. I had to really sit back and build those emotions and reflect on who I am as a person because I couldn’t suppress those emotions in order to be back to where I’m at right now.”
Despite the circumstances, Bellator didn’t grant Arteaga an immediate rematch. So she took a bit of an extended layoff while she evaluated her options.
In the meantime, Arteaga enjoyed herself by doing such things as attending the Garth Brooks concert at Albertsons Stadium in July. She also became the first female commentator in Front Street Fights history in October.
“It was nice to be out of the routine for once because when I’m in a camp, all I do is go home, train, go home, train,” Arteaga said. “So it was nice to kind of just do things where I didn’t have to be so focused all of the time and really just enjoy life.”
But when it was announced on Nov. 14 that Colombia’s Alejandra Lara would be her next opponent, Arteaga jumped back into fight mode again.
While it isn’t the championship rematch she had hoped for, Arteaga is still more than thrilled for the opportunity.
For one it’s in Hawaii, but more importantly, she gets to fight on a card that is honoring the military.
Her brother Frankie served 14 years in the Navy. He served two tours in Iraq and is involved in the Wounded Warrior Project. She also has another brother, Freddie, who was in the Marine Corps. Freddie is her cornerman.
Lara is 8-3 and is coming off a first-round TKO of Taylor Turner in August. Seven of her eight wins have been finishes, including four knockouts.
If Arteaga defeats Lara and Macfarlane takes care of business in her title defense against Kate Jackson on Saturday, a second fight between the two is a real possibility.
And if not, that’s ok. Arteaga will just have to make her own luck.
“I feel like I have unfinished business,” Arteaga said. "My luck, future or whatever you want to call it, is still yet to be determined.”