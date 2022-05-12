NAMPA — It wasn’t raining Thursday at West Park, but an advisory to pack umbrellas would’ve been appreciated.
That’s because Bishop Kelly senior Pilar Cook was in the circle and she hurled pitches that move like a balloon in a wind tunnel. Cook would not amaze on a radar gun, but her rise, curve and drop balls had yoyo spin as they whisked through the zone during the 4A District III championship game against Vallivue.
“The ball is going to move two or three inches one way,” Knights coach Missy Nichols said after the Knights’ 6-1 victory. “I mean, that’s wider than a bat.”
It is, which leads to two things: 1. Hitters not being about to barrel up the softball, 2. The 7-ounce neon ball soaring foul, dinging around tree branches amidst yelps of “Heads up” and falling hard to the Earth.
“You worry about the grandparents in the stands,” Nichols said.
And, on Thursday, the Vallivue hitters, which mustered only four hits and a single run against the defending state champions. Bishop Kelly flexed its muscles again on Thursday, inching closer to yet another dynasty.
The Knights’ seniors are three wins away from an all-but-perfect career. They won state as freshmen in 2019. COVID-19 canceled the 2020 tournament. They dominated the 2021 field. And they are now the favorites to capture next week’s 4A state title in Post Falls.
“I think it’s just going to take is to trust each other,” Cook said, “and know we can do it and trust in our ability.”
It also might take the few aces Bishop Kelly has had stuffed up its sleeve all year long.
“I can’t give you all my secrets, but we have other weapons in the arsenal than just the home run,” Nichols said. “We haven’t employed them all year because you don’t want to just destroy people and throw them into the ground. I think it’s time to start pulling some new weapons out.”
New weapons?
That’s a scary thought. This Bishop Kelly squad hasn’t lost a game since March 23, hasn’t lost to a team from Idaho in two months and hasn’t faltered to a district foe all season long. The Knights put up run totals that look more like football scores. During one four-game stretch in mid-April, Bishop Kelly scored 95 runs (!) ... and gave up 10.
No wonder Nichols said this “is probably the most talented team I’ve ever had.”
That seems even more plausible after games like Thursday, when the Knights’ offense struggled and the game’s outcome still never felt in doubt.
Senior leadoff hitter Kaysie Jolley, who crowds the plate with an intimidating open stance and swings with a hard uppercut, leads the Knights in almost every offensive category and didn’t get a hit until her last at-bat.
It didn’t matter — even in a game against state-bound Vallivue. Bishop Kelly had too much firepower.
Senior Claire Cunninham took a ball at her shoulders to the opposite field to put the Knights on the board. Sophomore Ava Armuth smoked a pair of doubles. Junior Harper Campanella led the way with three hits and four RBI. And Bishop Kelly held up another piece of hardware.
All of this seems to be routine for the Knights, which is perfect. They love routines, relish customs. Especially leading up to state.
“We have some traditions that date back to the first teams that ever played softball here in the ‘90s,” Nichols said. “Including like where we stop on the charter bus on the way up. If we’re going to go to Coeur d’Alene, there’s like three stops we always make. And they’re the same stops made by teams that have won state titles up there.”
There’s another routine Nichols has. To cap off the final practice before state, the Bishop Kelly coach swaps out softballs for fruit and lets her girls mash some apples and oranges and strawberries.
“It gets kind of sticky,” Nichols said, “but it’s so fun to watch them explode.”