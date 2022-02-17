MERIDIAN — Things are different this year at the state girls basketball tournament.
Seeding is not some preordained thing where this district plays that district, a format that was practically a crapshoot.
No, this year's seeding is based upon MaxPreps rankings: No. 1 plays No. 8, No. 2 plays No. 7, and so on. Coaches can talk your ear off about the flaws in the MaxPreps rankings, but it is, at least, supposed to aid the best teams.
This brings us to the first matchup of the 4A state tournament: No. 1 Blackfoot vs. No. 8 Bishop Kelly. People were not telling BK coach Derek McCormick all these positive and hopeful things about the Knights possibly winning the whole thing. They, instead, just congratulated him.
"Everybody is kind of telling you, ‘Good job making it to state,’" he said. "They’re already burying you.”
Blackfoot, the defending 4A state champion and now 25-0 in the season, flexed its poise and experience late en route to a 53-35 win over Bishop Kelly. The Knights will now play Mountain Home in the consolation bracket while Blackfoot will play Skyline in the semis.
“I thought they fought the whole game,” McCormick said of his team.
Early on, it seemed Blackfoot would cruise into the winner’s bracket. The Broncos were up 21-8 after the first quarter. Esperanza Vergara, who finished with five 3-pointers and a game-high 19 points, couldn’t miss from deep. Hadley Humpherys, arguably a top-five player in the state, flexed her muscles down low. And point guard Isabelle Arave, a recent College of Southern Idaho signee, ran the offense with an unflappable presence.
Things looked dire for the Knights.
Then they got more physical with Humpherys, forced the Broncos into some turnovers and played the up-tempo style of basketball that helped them enter state with an 18-6 record. In the second and third quarters, combined, Bishop Kelly outscored the defending state champions by 10.
“They were being the aggressor. I felt like they did a good job of controlling the tempo, in a way,” Blackfoot coach Raimee Odum said of the Knights. “They were finishing plays. They were making layups. They hit a couple of 3s. And when the ball starts going in, it starts rolling in.”
Bishop Kelly rolled into the final period with loads of momentum and only a three-point deficit to erase.
It only took a few minutes before all of the Knights’ hope was wrung out like a wet towel. Blackfoot scored a dozen of the first 14 points in the fourth quarter, stymying BK with a frustrating zone and racking up the score with big-time free throws.
Thursday’s contest turned to a blowout real quick, but it at least provided valuable state experience for a Bishop Kelly team that starts three juniors and a pair of sophomores.
“Our goal is just to get better,” McCormick said. “We have everybody coming back so this is a learning experience for our kids. We want to be in Blackfoot’s shoes next year.”