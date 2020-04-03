‘Then and Now’ is a series that focuses on former Treasure Valley high school athletes and where they’re at now.
There’s a lot that comes to Derek McCormick’s mind when it comes to Gabi Harrington.
It’s understandable for the Bishop Kelly girls basketball coach, considering the newest member of the University of Idaho women’s basketball team might possibly be the best player he’s ever had.
But his fondest memory of her is one where she wasn’t even in the game.
It was her freshman year. Harrington was on the bench in the closing seconds of a district semifinal win over Skyview. She leaned over, tapped him on the leg and smiled.
“I think that one moment kind of encapsulates who she is,” McCormick said. “It still gives me goosebumps to be honest.”
Harrington was a four-time All-4A Southern Idaho Conference player.
A two-time SIC Player of the Year.
And the 4A State Player of the Year her senior year with 22.6 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.3 steals per game.
However, her personal highlight was in a game where she scored just eight points. A 50-40 win over Century in the 2013 state championship. It was the first state title in program history.
“Being a part of the first state championship was surreal,” Harrington said. “But also at the time, I was young and just a freshman, so I didn’t know anything different. On all my BK AAU teams growing up, we always won and BK has a tradition of winning, so it was something I was used to. Even though I knew it was a big deal at the time, I wish I would’ve understood how hard it really is to win a state championship.”
Harrington spent four years at the University of Montana, playing three including a redshirt season. She made an immediate impression before ever playing in a game.
“During a preseason practice, she hit like eight (3-pointers) in a row. She couldn’t miss,” former Montana guard Taylor Goligoski said. “I was like, ‘OK, this girl can shoot it.’”
It was a good thing too. Harrington was thrown to the fire as a true freshman with Kayleigh Valley tearing her ACL before the season.
Harrington drained three 3-pointers for a team-high 15 points against Massachusetts in the the third game. But she only reached double figures in scoring one other time and averaged just 3.9 ppg that season despite playing in 29 of 30 games.
So Harrington redshirted the following season.
She hit the weight room and the shooting gun — on her days off.
Harrington was first in 3s (24), second in rebounding (6.3 rpg), third in scoring (11.0 ppg) upon her return in 2018-19. She logged a career-high 21 points against Idaho on Feb. 7, 2019. It was one of 18 games she scored double figures. Harrington was also one of just four Grizzlies to play in every game that season.
“Sitting out for a year, I thought was going to be detrimental to her to be honest,” McCormick said. “She had never done that before. She had always been a starter in basketball or softball or whatever it was. But she really used it as time to grow and get better. She’s always had a great work ethic. That’s always been the key to her success and it clearly showed then.”
However, Harrington took a step back through no fault of her own this past season.
A system change saw her starts go down from 23 the previous season to 15. Minutes, from 26.8 to 23.2. Rebounds, from 6.3 to 4.5. And points, from 11 to 7.5.
Her final game of the season was in her hometown for the Big Sky Tournament at CenturyLink Arena. She scored zero points on 0-for-5 shooting, including going 0-3 from behind the arc in a 68-65 loss to Northern Arizona on March 10.
“She, for some reason, was not utilized this season the way that she should have been,”Goligoski said. “She easily could have been putting up big numbers this year, but it was an uncontrollable situation on her part. The things that she persevered through the last few seasons says a lot about how tough she is.”
It was part of the reason why she entered the transfer portal on March 24.
But Harrington still feels blessed to have been at Montana.
“It was a super tough decision because they gave me so much support,” Harrington said. “The state doesn’t have any pro teams, so Montana-Montana State is the big game. Walking around town, the fans know who you are. Everyone always came up to me and told me how much they loved watching me playing. That was a big deal.
“I made a lot of good friends playing basketball there who will still remain my friends. I’ll miss that.”
Schools like Utah State and North Carolina all contacted her. But Harrington announced two days later on social media the decision to go to Idaho where nearly everyone in her family has gone.
Harrington will join a program that’s won 22 games the last two seasons and has made four postseason appearances since 2015.
“They have a great program and I’ve heard nothing but good things about their head coach (Jon Newlee),” Harrington said. “All the players have already reached out to me saying how excited they are to have me on their team.”
And why wouldn’t they.
As McCormick can attest to.
“When it comes to her, it’s not all about the points and stuff,” McCormick said. “She’s a cool kid who has a great attitude and wants to see others do well just not herself.”