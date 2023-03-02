MERIDIAN — Ryan Kerns wasn’t going to change.
What reason was there? Twenty-three teams this season had run a man-to-man defense against Pocatello (24-2) and lost. Why wouldn’t Kerns’ Bishop Kelly squad run the same zone defense it had deployed all season and try to stymie the Thunder?
“It’s just who we are,” Kerns said of playing zone. “There’s always an argument and a counterargument. … To their credit, they made tough shots. It didn’t feel to us like they were wide open racing up and making shots.”
The Knights’ zone did result in double-digit turnovers from Pocatello, but the No. 2-seed Thunder were able to grab a 63-41 victory over Bishop Kelly in the first round of the 4A State Tournament at Rocky Mountain High School.
The Knights (14-10) were led by junior forward Rakeem Johnson, who scored a dozen points and grabbed nine rebounds. They will try to keep their season alive on Friday when they’ll play Minico at noon at Rocky Mountain High.
Meanwhile, Pocatello — last year’s 4A state runner-up — will play a fellow East Idaho squad, Blackfoot, in the state semis at 5 p.m. inside The Ford Idaho Center. It will be a nice opportunity for junior guard Julian Bowie to play in front of a bigger audience.
Bowie, who is committed to playing basketball at Boise State, was magnificent on Thursday afternoon. The 6-foot-3 guard presents so many problems defensively. His outside shooting is phenomenal. He can get to the basket with ease. And if you double-team him, Bowie doesn’t get flustered and can quickly find an open man.
“They were the only team to play zone against us,” Bowie said. “We just tried to spread them out, get in the paint and kick to shooters from there. We shot a lot of 3s and we made a lot of them. It was good that we were on.”
In front of Boise State coach Leon Rice and assistant coach Roberto Bergersen, Bowie finished with a game-high 27 points on 10-of-20 shooting, going 6 for 12 from beyond the arc and grabbing nine rebounds.
“Julian just played great,” said Kerns. “No matter what you do, he makes tough shots and he puts you in difficult situations all the time. If you commit two guys to him, they have a 6-10 guy (Gage Ontiveros) who’s ready to make layups at the rim. They are a tough team.”
Indeed, Pocatello is really impressive. But give credit to Kerns and Bishop Kelly for even having the chance to play the Thunder.
The Knights lost seven of their first eight games this season, including a 26-point loss at the hands of Pocatello in December. But Bishop Kelly regrouped. Players gelled together and began to understand their roles — just in time for conference play.
En route to a spot in the state tournament, Bishop Kelly won its final seven games of the season and hoisted the 4A District III trophy after a narrow win over Skyview.
“To be honest, from the beginning of the season we believed in this senior group so much,” Kerns said. “It was just a matter of, you know, are we going to figure out how we are going to be best as a team? … As it kept coming along, it kept fulfilling the vision we had for who these guys would be.”