BOISE — Bishop Kelly quarterback Hadley Smith faked a handoff, spun to his right and saw tight end Max Ciovacco leaking into the end zone.
Smith and Ciovacco could have stopped, had a full-blown conversation and still scored without worry.
Instead, the Knights’ senior signal caller flicked a 4-yard touchdown to the big tight end. On a night full of wide-open Bishop Kelly scores, none was easier for Smith, who racked up four touchdowns in the first half alone.
In its toughest test thus far, top-ranked Bishop Kelly rolled over Emmett, stomping the Huskies 43-19 to take a commanding lead atop the 4A Southern Idaho Conference.
“We continue to get a little bit better every week,” said Bishop Kelly coach Tim Brennan.
The Knights are now 7-0 with only games against Columbia and Skyview remaining before they roll into the playoffs as the likely No. 1 seed.
More impressive: Bishop Kelly has now outscored its opponents 313-59 this season.
That domination was supposed to halt on Friday. Emmett (5-2, 2-1 4A SIC) had won five straight following a season-opening loss to Blackfoot, scoring at least 30 points in every contest.
They notched just more than half that against the Knights, who offered a nice taste of payback after the Huskies shut out Bishop Kelly in last year’s matchup.
“We were looking forward to this game all year,” Smith said. “We wanted them more than anything this year.”
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
The Bishop Kelly defense made gaining yards tougher than walking through a tar pit and there on the other side was Smith, ready to pick apart Emmett’s defense little by little.
The senior quarterback passed for 175 yards and finished the game with more total touchdowns (5) than incompletions (4).
The 6-foot 195-pound senior put on a clinic on Friday night. He began the game’s scoring with a high-arching fade to Logan Fettic. He responded to an Emmett touchdown with a 19-yard score in which he rolled out, completely reversed field then ran over a few Huskies defenders en route to a 19-yard score. He added two more passing touchdowns in the first half then one more in the second half.
But so much of Bishop Kelly’s success on Friday and, heck this whole season, has been the big men in the trenches. The Knights’ offensive line is big and physical and paved the way for BK’s 90 rushing yards against Emmett.
“They are absolutely phenomenal,” Smith said. “All five of them are absolute studs. I’ve got all the time in the world. Our running backs have the biggest holes. It’s just awesome.”
The next major test for Bishop Kelly will likely come in the playoffs, where possible redemption looms, too. Last season, the Knights fell to Pocatello in the quarterfinals — their third straight season falling in the postseason’s second round.
Brennan knows there’s a long time between then and now, but success in these next two weeks could set his squad up nicely for a magical run.
“We just have to get ready to play Columbia next week,” said the Bishop Kelly coach, now in his 27th season leading the Knights. “We’ve got to continue to get better and if we take care of business, we’ll host a couple playoff games.
“Then who knows, it could be a great year.”