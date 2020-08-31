Bishop Kelly alum Josh Osich was traded Monday from the Boston Red Sox to the Chicago Cubs.
Osich, a 2007 graduate of Bishop Kelly, had a 5.74 ERA in 13 games with the Red Sox this season.
The lefty reliever is in his sixth season in the Majors, having played 230 games for the Giants, White Sox, Red Sox and now the Cubs. He was a sixth round pick by the Giants in 2011 out of Oregon State and made his debut with San Francisco in 2015.
Osich, who was born and raised in Boise, leaves the last-place Red Sox to join the division-leading Cubs. He’ll be one of three left-handed relievers in the Chicago bullpen.
The trade came on Major League Baseball’s trade deadline Monday.