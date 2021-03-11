Tyler Robertson came off the bench to tally 18 points to lead Eastern Washington to a 66-60 win over Northern Arizona in the quarterfinals of the Big Sky Conference Tournament at Idaho Central Arena on Thursday.
Robertson hit all 10 of his foul shots.
Tanner Groves had 15 points and 11 rebounds for Eastern Washington (14-7). Kim Aiken Jr. added 12 points and eight rebounds. Michael Meadows had 11 points.
Luke Avdalovic had 12 points for the Lumberjacks (6-16). Cameron Shelton added 11 points and seven rebounds. Nik Mains had 11 points.
MONTANA ST. 71, IDAHO ST. 63: X marked the spot for the Bocats.
Xavier Bishop had 22 points as Montana State beat Idaho State 71-63. Bishop hit all 11 of his free throws.
Jubrile Belo had 19 points for fifth seed Montana State (12-9). Amin Adamu added 10 points and seven rebounds. Abdul Mohamed had nine rebounds.
Tarik Cool had 18 points for the fourth seed Bengals (13-11). Austin Smellie added 11 points and seven rebounds. Brayden Parker had 10 points.
Montana State will play top seed Southern Utah in a Friday semifinal the first time in 12 years the Bobcats have been in the semis.
SOUTHERN UTAH 91, N. COLORADO 83: John Knight III had a career-high 34 points to outduel Bodie Hume and carry Southern Utah to a 91-83 win over Northern Colorado in the Big Sky Conference tournament quarterfinals on Thursday.
Hume led the Bears with 30 points, tying his career high.
Dre Marin had 15 points for Southern Utah (20-3). Tevian Jones added 13 points and eight rebounds.
Daylen Kountz had 22 points for the Bears (11-11). Kur Jockuch added 13 points and 12 rebounds, and Hume added eight rebounds.