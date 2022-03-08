BOISE — After being held scoreless in the first half, Darian White showed why she was a force to be reckoned with in the second half.
The Mountain View High graduate scored all 22 of her points in the third and fourth quarters, helping the Montana State women's basketball team take an 81-60 win against Weber State in the quarterfinals of the Big Sky Tournament on Tuesday.
White was one of four Treasure Valley natives playing in the game, with Timberline High graduate Ava Ranson and Parma High graduate Madison Jackson suiting up for the Bobcats (20-12) and Melba High graduate Kori Pentzer playing for Weber State (11-20).
“It’s an amazing experience, knowing how much support we have,” said White, who also had six assists. “We’re not even in Bozeman, Montana, seeing how many people drove down here and then the support we have locally, it’s amazing and it’s so much fun much fun to play in front of it. It gives us energy. Ava told me before the game she had a little bit of Boise magic. It was really fun to see her have a little more motivation and energy to play in front of her friends and family, as well.”
Ranson finished with four points, all in the first half, her first points in seven games, while Jackson finished with six.
Pentzer scored a team-high 17 points for the Wildcats, the final game of her college career.
“There’s quite a few of us in the Big Sky,” Pentzer said about Treasure Valley natives. “We really follow in the footsteps of a few other trailblazers, but I would say my class and the classes following really set that pace to go chase the Division I dream. There’s been a lot more opportunities created that way, so it’s encouraging to see. I’m really close with a lot of them. It’s kind of a smaller, Idaho area, so it’s fun to get back and play.”
The local connections in the game weren’t limited to just the players. Montana State coach Tricia (Bader) Binford was a star at Boise State in the 1990s. She still ranks third in career assists and career steals in the Boise State record book.
She also recruited three players from the Boise area to this team.
“We’ll recruit them from anywhere where they’re built to be a champion and in a culture of excellence,” Binford said. “There’s a lot of great talent out of Idaho and we’ve obviously recruited that. It’s a special place and we’re grateful to have that opportunity with these kids.”
Kola Bad Bear lead Montana State with 23 points.
NORTHERN COLORADO 72, IDAHO STATE 54: Defending tournament champion and top seed Idaho State was bounced from tournament as the Bengals were upset by Northern Colorado.
With the two teams tied at 31-31 at halftime, Allie Downing opened the second half with a 3-pointer for Northern Colorado, sparking an 8-0 Bears run to take a 39-31 lead. Northern Colorado led the rest of the game.
Idaho State (19-11) cut the lead to 49-46 with a 3-pointer by Dora Goles, but Northern Colorado (15-15) went on a 21-5 run after that to close out any chance of a comeback.
Kurstyn Harden had 23 points and nine rebounds for Northern Colorado, while Finley Garnett led the Bengals with 11 points.
Northern Colorado will play Northern Arizona in the semifinals at 5:30 p.m. today at Idaho Central Arena.
NORTHERN ARIZONA 75, MONTANA 57: Khiarica Rasheed recorded a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds and Lauren Orndoff scored 18 as Northern Arizona advanced to the semifinals.
The Lumberjacks (17-13) hit seven free throws, with Orndoff hitting seven of them, and held the Grizzlies (19-11) to 3 of 13 from 3-point range.
Sophia Stiles had a double-double for Montana, scoring 21 points and pulling down 10 rebounds, while Carmen Gfeller scored 14 points.