MERIDIAN — The first few minutes of the 4A state tournament game between Skyview and Twin Falls was downright ugly. Or a defensive master class. It’s all about perspective.
With just over a minute left in the first period, it was a barnburner: 3-3.
Whoo boy!
But eventually, shots began to fall and points stacked up and Skyview pulled ahead, nabbing a 48-20 victory to advance to the state semifinals. The Hawks will play the winner of Hillcrest/Lakeland at 7 p.m. Friday inside The Ford Idaho Center.
“I think it helped that we had played Twin once before,” said Skyview coach Aaron Sanders. “We knew it was going to be a grind-it-out defensive game. So when the first quarter started that way, our guys didn’t panic.”
The Hawks held Twin Falls to just 23% shooting and forced it into 13 turnovers. But the Bruins were gritty on Thursday, a squad that seemed to always miss five shots in a row then hit a monster 3-pointer to pull back into contention.
With three minutes left in the first half, the Bruins led by two.
Then at the end of the half, with Twin Falls trying to get the last shot, Skyview’s Max Cutforth knocked the ball loose. Hawks’ guard Eloy Chaparro dove on the ground, grabbed the leather and hucked it over his head. Cutforth scooped it up and laid it in right before the buzzer.
It’s that type of intensity that helped Skyview to a 19-6 record, the type of hustle that led the Hawks to the state tournament after losing to Bishop Kelly in the district championship, that type of defense that Sanders has long preached to his guys.
“That’s when we’re at our best,” Sanders said. “When we’re playing on the defensive end hard and able to get some stuff going on transition, that’s what opened up that second half.”
Let’s talk about that second half. Actually, all one needs to know about the Hawks’ second-half surge — which included a 13-0 run in the fourth quarter — is what Chaparro did.
The senior who plays with pink shoes and floppy brown hair flies around the floor. He is a bull in a china shop — always charging ahead, never worried about drawing contact.
Chaparro struggled in the first half. It seemed every time he stepped inside the arc, Twin Falls sent three guys into the paint to stop Chaparro at all costs. It worked. After two quarters, the senior had 5 points on 1-of-6 shooting.
Then something kicked in. Maybe it was as simple as Twin Falls tiring and giving Chaparro some space. Maybe it was deeper — a senior not ready for the dream of a state title to die. Either way, Chaparro took over.
He finished with a game-high 19 points on 8-of-18 shooting while taking no triples in the second half.
“I just started trusting in my shot and trusting in my driving ability,” Chaparro said. “As soon as that second half came around and I started making a couple baskets and getting open inside, they just started falling for me.”
At one point in the fourth quarter, Skyview’s Mason Krahn missed a free throw. All good. Chaparro snatched the offensive rebound, kicked it out to a teammate and let the Hawks reset. A few seconds later, Cutforth — also the Hawks’ quarterback — threw a dime to Chaparro on a backdoor cut. Easy money.
Like they say: It’s not how you start.