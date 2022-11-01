Herb Carlson had an appetite for boxing at a young age.
He tells the story of receiving boxing gloves as a Christmas gift at age 6.
The longtime Nampa resident was in the first grade and he knew what he wanted to do with his life. Or at least until he reached adulthood.
A pair of boxing gloves was popular in Wallace, Idaho, where Carlson was born and spent his youth.
Carlson, who will celebrate his 98th birthday in January, would become arguably the best boxer in state history by the time he graduated from the University of Idaho in 1950.
Through his youth, before he reached high school, Carlson sparred with two younger brothers and often boxed against girls.
"All I boxed against in those days (before high school) were girls. I've never told anybody that," Carlson said, laughing. "Some of them were meaner than hell. Most of them were older than me."
A four-year letterman in high school, Carlson would continue his career in college. But he had a slight detour in the military. Although he never saw active duty, he became a bomber pilot. He boxed until the sport was shut down because the military didn't want its pilots getting roughed up.
Carlson used the GI Bill to pay for his education at Idaho. He wanted to study law initially but ended up earning a degree in business.
That would suit him well for his working career. After moving to the Treasure Valley in 1951, Carlson ended up buying a sporting goods store in downtown Nampa.
Carlson, who has lived a quiet life in Nampa for more than 70 years, made a name for himself boxing that few people other than friends, neighbors and store patrons ever knew.
He won four Pacific Coast Championships (conference titles), three NCAA championships and finished runner-up in the other NCAA finals. He also was awarded the John LaRowe trophy as the best boxer in the nation after winning the national title his senior year.
In his first NCAA final in 1947, Carlson found himself pitted against a hometown favorite, Don Dickinson. But Carlson prevailed by split decision, leaving the crowd booing at the decision.
A leg infection cost Carlson an opportunity with the 1948 U.S. Olympic team.
Carlson started his collegiate career on a 22-match winning streak and finished with a 41-3-1 record.
He transitioned from boxing to being a boxing referee for 10 years before finally walking away from the sport. It came at a time when the NCAA dropped the sport after a 28-year run (1932-1960).
Carlson recalls many things from his boxing career and is able to fill in many of the gaps from saved newspaper clippings and books written about the golden age of the collegiate sport.
He's outlived two of his three sons. Scott Carlson, 69, is a retired carpenter in Snohomish, Washington.
He's also outlived his brothers. He believes he has nephews living in Wallace and the Treasure Valley.
Carlson said he hasn't had any health issues related to boxing.
"I've had more aches and pain from golfing," said Carlson, who said he had a single-digit handicap before slowing down in the sport in recent years.
Growing up in a mining town like Wallace in North Idaho, Carlson said "you knew everybody and everybody knew you."
Learning how to box in his youth allowed him to avoid trouble and take care of some people who tried to create trouble.
He remembers who two of his three losses were to in college. One was to a late and highly successful attorney in Spokane, Carl Maxey, who boxed at Gonzaga. Another came in his junior year to John Lendenski of the University of Wisconsin in the 1949 NCAA final.
Carlson won national titles at 155, 160 and 165 pounds.
He became known as the 'Gentleman' boxer — seemingly an oxymoron considering the violent nature of the sport. For most of his collegiate career he tried to knock out opponents early in his three-round bouts.
Finally, during his senior year, his coach convinced him to take a more finessed approach to his matches. In his final collegiate match, the 1950 NCAA final, he did just that and easily beat Jim Rollier of Syracuse in the finals at Penn State.
Before Idaho dropped the sport in 1954, many matches the Vandals hosted at old Memorial Gym would be packed beyond the posted 5,000 capacity. In fact, boxing was the most successful sport at Idaho when football and basketball were mired in mediocrity.
Idaho and Gonzaga tied for the national championship in Carlson's senior year. All the weight classes were won by Gonzaga or Idaho. It was the third national title for the Vandals.
Carlson has lived nearly three quarters of his life away from boxing. But he summed up his motive for competing in the sport simply: "I was trying to beat somebody else and they were trying to beat me. I always had the desire to win."
He has spent most of his life golfing, trap shooting, and selling firearms at the store he sold in 1991.
Carlson and Pat, his second wife, will celebrate 47 years of marriage on Thanksgiving Day.
"We were so thankful we found each other," Pat said.
And one more thing about one of Herb Carlson's favorite life sports, golf. He thinks he might have gotten his golf handicap down to an eight.
"It might be a good lie," Pat said, smiling.
There's nothing untruthful, though, about Carlson, the boxer. His record speaks for itself long after his glory days.