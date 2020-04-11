The Boise Parks and Recreation was supposed to begin its summer softball season this past week. But like most ball fields across the country, at both the recreation and professional levels, the ones in Boise remained empty due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Boise, like rec leagues throughout the Treasure Valley, Idaho and the United States, has suspended the start of its season. If and when the season is able to get underway is anybody's guess at this point.
“We're hopeful, but we're at the mercy of the virus at this point in time,” Boise Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway said. “We're just not sure what the future holds. But what we've really tried to do is prepare ourselves with a schedule of such that as long as we can get a two-to-three-week lead time, we feel like we can get fields prepped, gets schedules taken care of and get things out the door in time to salvage some of the summer season.”
Teams in Boise had been scheduled to play 10 games through the middle of July. While that total is likely not going to happen, Holloway said the department is ready to put together a schedule with as many games as possible. Teams will be prorated a refund based on the number of games that are able to be played with the department offering full refunds to teams that don't wish to play.
The number of teams that stay in will also help determine whether or not league play can be pulled off. For example, if the city wants to try to pull off a four-game schedule over the course of two weeks, that can be done with just 100 teams, but not 300. Holloway said anything under four games would not be feasible, and the league would start looking ahead to the fall season.
“Once we even get whispers of what those (starting) dates could be or what those times could be, we'll start pulling some levers on those dates to see if we could get in as many games as we possibly can,” Holloway said. “At the end of the day, if it looks like we can't, and we're below that four-game threshold, then we'll just focus on maybe a tournament in between the end of what would have been the summer season and the beginning of fall ball, or we'll just focus on getting into fall ball.”
In Meridian, the Parks and Recreation Department's Marketing Coordinator Shelly Houston said department officials have been in meetings throughout this week trying to figure out a plan of action. Meridian's leagues were scheduled to begin on March 30, but on March 16 the city suspended all adult recreation leagues. Houston said the department is hopeful its leagues will be able to be run, in a safe manner, its full 10-game schedule and a double-elimination tournament with a delayed start date.
“If and when we're able to safely do so, we will resume our adult sports league play,” Houston said. “Right now we can't assign any specific dates to any of these activities. We're waiting to hear from Governor (Brad) Little, we've got an emergency management team through the city, as well as our city leaders and our Parks and Recreation Department leadership team. Everyone's working together and communicating, watching and listening and studying. Until we hear a little more about the future plans, we won't be able to name a future date.”
Teams and players aren't the only ones who are awaiting start dates for the league. Harlow Kibbey is in charge of assigning umpires in a district that includes Caldwell, Nampa and further west up to the Oregon border and goes as far north as McCall. He said he's currently looking at a start date of June 1, but a lot of that will depend on what the state and cities decide between now and then.
“We had hoped for mid-May, but that's obviously not going to happen,” Kibbey said. “There won't be time to put it together that quick.”
Kibbey said he's been accumulating registration checks for umpires and holding them, ready to send them to USA Softball once he gets confirmation there will be a season. He's also instructed youth umpires to do their background check and enroll in the Safe Sport program, which trains umpires to look for signs of child abuse.
Once the leagues are able to resume, they may look a little different. Earlier this week Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on a Wall Street Journal podcast that he doesn't believe Americans should shake hands after the pandemic is over. A postgame handshake has long been a standard practice of sportsmanship in many rec leagues.
The changes could also extend to how far teams are willing to travel for tournaments, Houston said.
“There are going to have to be some innovations,” Houston said. “It's going to be the new normal, not just for sports, but when the world wakes up and reemerges, there's kind of going to be a new normal. Our sports programs will have to redefine what that's going to mean for our adult sports activities in our community and beyond.”